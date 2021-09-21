Don Matteo, Terence Hill says goodbye to fiction after 20 years

Terence Hill greets Don Matteo’s set after twenty years of filming: to replace him will be Raoul Bova in the role of Don Massimo.

There are some characters from the world of fiction who are so tied to the actor who brought them to life that, in the common imagination, the two figures end up coinciding. So Daniel Radcliffe is Harry Potter, Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow and Terence Hill And Don Matteo. It was a 13-season long adventure and almost 20 years the one in the role of the iconic investigating parish priest, a story that ends with one last shot, dry and melancholy. Yes, because it is now official: Terence Hill says goodbye to the famous Rai 1 fiction and passes the baton to Raoul Bova.

To celebrate his farewell, a big party was organized in Spoleto, where the series is set. A celebration that undeniably had a nostalgic and bitter aftertaste. Terence Hill finally wanted to greet Don Matteo’s fans with a post on his Instagram profile, commenting on it in his own way, with a few precise words: “22 years, 14 seasons and 259 episodes. A thousand thanks”.

Loading... Advertisements

As mentioned, the deputy of the investigating parish priest will be Don Massimo, played by Raoul Bova. The character is expected to make his debut during the fifth installment of the new season, and already presents a big difference from his predecessor. In fact, Don Massimo prefers a motorcycle to Don Matteo’s historic bike.