Don Omar’s ex-wife raises the temperature in this luxurious van

Although the love story between Don Omar and the journalist Jackie Guerrido has come to an end, from social networks the singer’s ex-wife squanders all her charms, driving thousands crazy in this incredible van that we show you here…

October 24, 2022 3:25 p.m.

Don Omar He is part of the select group that has become a reference in urban music, achieving incomparable successes in his long career, highlighting songs such as “Dance Kuduro”, “The sun came out”, “Poor devil”, “Dale”, “Bandoleros”, “Dile” among many others that drive the public crazy around the world.

The famous Puerto Rican star, who has accumulated several awards over the years of his artistic career, is also a businessman, producer and actor in Hollywood movies since the blockbuster production of “Fast and Furious”where he accompanied famous figures such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Now, the sentimental side of the famous singer never goes unnoticed, especially the love story that the beautiful television host lived with. Jackie Guerridowith whom he married and lasted only three years of marriage, a scenario that to date is still valid in the memory of his fans because of how much the couple captivated.

On the other hand, the journalist Univision From her social networks, she overflows with beauty and charm in each Instagram post, leaving her thousands of followers in love with her talent and spectacular figure, showing the most unexpected place where she also loves posing in various photographs: the vans.

The presenter’s preference is not for less, because she loves to pose in large vehicles, showing off her most exotic pose in a van Range Rover HSE, a spectacular model that offers a maximum speed of 283 km/h, power of 525 CV / 386 kW, plus a 3.6 L turbodiesel Supercharged 4.2 L with a four-speed synchronous transmission. We show you…