Don Phillips: casting director of Life is a Dream dead at 80

Don Phillips was known for launching the careers of actors and actresses such as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey and Mary Steenburgen. He would have turned 81 on 21 December. Phillips served as casting director on Serpico, Animal House and Life Is A Dream and was instrumental in enabling John Cazale to play the character of Sal in Dog Day Afternoon.

In 1980, Don Phillips made his debut as a producer covering Melvin and Howard, for which he hired Jonathan Demme, then still unrecognized. The film won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for Bo Goldman and Best Actress, which went to Mary Steenburgen. In 1982, Phillips returned to work as the casting director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, written by Cameron Crowe. For the lead role, Phillips discovered Sean Penn.

Although the actor’s first audition didn’t go well, Phillips asked Penn to come back at the end of the day and hold another one. And all that changed … Also cast in the film were Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forest Whitaker, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, Nicolas Cage and Eric Stoltz.

Over the years, Don Phillips has also worked with Kevin Smith and David Fincher and landed the first leading roles for Rory Cochrane, Ben Affleck, Cole Hauser, Renee Zelwegger, Milla Jovovich, Anthony Rapp, Parker Posey and Nicky Katt. Engaged for a period of time with the playwright David Rabe, Phillips indirectly starred in Hurlyburly, a play that chronicles their experience in Hollywood and which was brought to Broadway by William Hurt, Christopher Walken and Harvey Keitel.