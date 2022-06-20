Don Ramón and La Roca make up the ingenious cast of a Dragon Ball live action made by a fanart – FayerWayer

A live action of Dragon Ball with renowned Hollywood figures and a respectable production. That and nothing more, is what the fans of the work created by Akira Toriyama.

Something with which, from a successful film, an acceptable cinematographic universe can be built from which they can make spin offssequels and why not, some crossovers.

Dragon Ball Evolution left a damage that seems irreversible and that is noticeable in the different fan art that abound on the Internet, that put the face of different actors to characters, commonly, of Dragon Ball Z.

The development of Shang Chi (Marvel Studios) It gave us hope, but no one at Disney seems determined to make a project of this caliber. So while we wait for them to finally decide if they’re going to do it, we have fun with the ingenuity of illustrators to make work that is interesting, thoughtful, and humorous.

Don Ramon and The Rock in Dragon Ball

The illustrator mentioned below has already seen action at FayerWayer. It’s about the Brazilian SamukArtswho has several casts between orders and his own character ideas for a possible live action of dragon ball.

One of the funniest is that of Ramón Valdés. Of course we know that the Mexican actor left this earthly world a long time ago, but the comparison and design work never ceases to amuse us.

Therefore, we are going to review the most outstanding ones that it has. SamukArts for a live action that will probably never be done.

We start with the most perfect: Don Ramón as Dr. Gero. There is not much to explain, it is simply identical and Samuk Arts only had to make some adjustments to place the face of the iconic actor from The kidin the costume of the then leader of the Red Patrol.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he has enough physique to be a Dragon Ball character. But by physical appearance, the one he most resembles is Nappa. So she would have to start with the Saiyan arc.

Since we are in the arc of the Saiyans, let’s go with the Vegeta designed by the same illustrator, played by joaquin phoenix. The quality of actor is not discussed, but would he be a good Vegeta?

If we go further forward in the story, to the Androids arc again, we have the performers of Number 17 and Number 18; played by Scarlett Johansson and Johnny Depp.

In the same Instagram profile of Samuk Arts there are different options of characters with similar actors and actresses. You just have to take a look at the page to let out a few laughs at the occurrences of this illustrator.