Entertainment

Don Ramón and La Roca make up the ingenious cast of a Dragon Ball live action made by a fanart – FayerWayer

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

A live action of Dragon Ball with renowned Hollywood figures and a respectable production. That and nothing more, is what the fans of the work created by Akira Toriyama.

Something with which, from a successful film, an acceptable cinematographic universe can be built from which they can make spin offssequels and why not, some crossovers.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bill Clinton’s sex scandal is now a controversial TV series

5 mins ago

Woman publishes image of Piqué with a mysterious blonde in retaliation for not greeting her son

16 mins ago

The ‘château’ of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s endless divorce

17 mins ago

Here’s why Selena Gomez regrets one of her album covers

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button