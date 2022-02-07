Don Stefano Bonfatti died, he was 88 years old

Don Stafano Bonfatti: he was 88 years old. For his will, the funeral will take place in the next few days in Bozzolo, where he had been vicar. The body will then be buried in the cemetery of Sabbioneta, his birthplace.

Born in Sabbioneata on October 15, 1933, Don Bonfatti was ordained a priest on June 29, 1957 while residing in the parish of S. Ilario in Cremona. A class of eight priests who have already greeted Msgr. Giovanni Amigoni (2019), don Angelo Conca (1998), Msgr. Sergio Mutti (2011) and don Sergio Salomoni (2015). Today they mourn the death of the ordination companion don Ennio Asinaridon Sergio Lodigiani and Msgr. Giuseppe Soldi.

Don Bonfatti began his ministry as parish vicar in Rivarolo del Re. In 1961 he moved, again as vicar, to Bozzolo. From 1967 to 1977 he was parish priest of Cavallara. Therefore, while always remaining incardinated in the diocese of Cremona, he served in Padua, dedicating himself in particular to teaching. He had a degree in Philosophy.







redazione@oglioponews.it

© All rights reserved