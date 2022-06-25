Doña Eva Mange, the grandmother of Thalía and Laura Zapata, died at the age of 104

Through your social networks Thalia and Laura Zapata They confirmed the death of her grandmother Eva Mange, who had been suffering from health complications for several days, derived from the anemia she suffered from. Doña Eva was 104 years old and was under the care of Zapata.

“My beloved grandmother Eva has already flown back to the house of the Lord, have a good trip, I love you and I celebrate your new life”, Laura Zapata wrote on her Twitter account.

meanwhile, THalía confirmed the news through her Twitter with the image that her sister posted on her social network. So far, we only know of the death of Ms. Eva Mangebut no further details have been released.

Laura Zapata confirms the death of her grandmother

Photo: Capture Twitter

Users of social networks offered their condolences to the artists

The news spread quickly and Netizens sent condolences to Thalía and Laura with the hope that they find quick resignation.

“My heart broke. My deepest condolences! My beautiful @thalia your grandmother is already in a better world and resting in peace! Prayers and strength for the family! We love you!!”, “I don’t like to express condolences, however I think that Doña Eva already needed to leave this world, I think she suffered a lot and finally the creator had compassion on her. Lots of light and good journey, her soul returns to our place of origin… With the creator”, My deepest condolences, my precious Thalía, I imagine the great pain you must feel. Fly high Doña Evita”, are some comments that are read on the social networks of Eva Mange’s granddaughters.

Recommended video: Shakira stars in a tutorial to dance “Suerte”