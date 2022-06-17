Doña JLo reveals that her mother used to ‘beat’ her when she was a child | Beetroot

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her mother used to ‘beat her to death’ before she left home at 18 to pursue a career in acting.

The Second Act star, 52, has spoken candidly about her complicated relationship with her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, 76, revealing that she would have physical fights with herself and her sisters Leslie and Lynda.

Speaking in her Halftime documentary, Jennifer said, “She did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but it also made her strong.” She gave us a beating.

She added: ‘I was surrounded by a lot of strong women. My mom is a super complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to depend on a man.

He later continued, “My mother told me, ‘If you’re going to live in this house, you’ll get your education.'” We had a bad fight one night and I just walked out.

Former school worker Guadalupe confirmed that the couple “bumped a lot” and admits that she was “far from being the perfect mother”, but insisted that she had “the best for her daughters”.

She explained: ‘I always had the highest expectations of them. It was not to be critical. It was just to show you that you could do better.

‘Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We bump heads a lot.

She was far from the perfect mother. The one thing I can always say, everything I did, I did with her best interest at heart.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Jennifer, who is mother to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, revealed that she came close to quitting show business after being teased for her curvaceous butt.

The On The Floor hitmaker rose to fame at a time when the ideal celebrity body was super skinny, and she said not fitting the mold helped push her to the brink of giving up on her dreams.

She said: ‘There were many times where I said, ‘I think I’m going to quit’. She really had to find out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else.

‘When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, without many curves. I grew up surrounded by curvy women, so I was never ashamed of anything.

‘It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke, like a joke. But it ended up affecting things in a way I never intended.’

Jennifer added that her fiancé, Ben Affleck, was surprised by the bodily scrutiny she was undergoing, but said she expected it because she was a Latina.

The 49-year-old actor revealed in the film: ‘I told him once: ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, “I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected this.”