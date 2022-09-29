Doña Lilliam Solórzano, mother of Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, dies

Doña Lilliam had been in poor health for months, as a result of her advanced age

Mrs Lilliam Solórzano de Brenes, mother of Cardinal Leopoldo BrenesArchbishop of Managua, died this morning due to multiple illnesses, sources close to 100% Noticias confirmed.

The mother of the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church She had been ill for months and since then she no longer accompanied her son to some religious activities, as was usual.

In a brief statement, the Archdiocese of Managua informed the parishioners about the death of Doña Lilliam.

“We join in prayer for his soul, and accompany his family and friends,” says the brief statement from the Archdiocese of Managua.

The statement was published on the social networks of the Archdiocese of Managua at around 9:30 this morning.

As a result of Doña Lilliam’s delicate state of health, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes had to cancel a trip to Rome, where he would participate in the investiture mass for new cardinals.

Buried in Ticuantepe

Doña Lilliam’s body will be veiled starting at three in the afternoon at her home, located in the Altagracia neighborhood, where the Apostolic Nunciature was, half a block north.

The funeral services for Mrs. Lilliam will be held this Friday, September 30, beginning at ten in the morning with a body mass present at the Managua Cathedral and later the funeral procession will leave for the Ticuantepe cemetery.

After hearing the news, the different parishes of the Archdiocese of Managua showed their solidarity and closeness to Monsignor Brenes.

“We have received the sad news of the death of the mother of Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, Metropolitan Archbishop of Managua. May he rest in the peace of the Lord, Doña Lilliam Solórzano de Brenes. Our local church prays for her”, wrote the Catholic weekly La Red on their social networks.

Baez sends condolences

Monsignor Silvio José Báez, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, sent his condolences to Cardinal Brenes through his Twitter account.

“My deepest condolences to my brother bishop, Cardinal Leopoldo J. Brenes, Archbishop of Managua, for the death of his mother, Doña Lilliam Solorzano de Brenes,” Monsignor Silvio Báez wrote on his social networks.

“May the Lord receive Doña Lilliam in his eternal kingdom and grant strength and hope to the Cardinal and his family,” the publication reads.

Who was Mrs. Lilliam?

Doña Lilliam Solórzano was a lady over 90 years old, passionate about the good of others, she was dedicated to her home and mainly to prayer. She liked to watch her son stream masses virtually during the time of the pandemic,

In August 2020, she was vilely defamed by William Grysbi and Moisés Absalon Pastora, both propagandists for the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

In the 1980s, Doña Lilliam dedicated herself to doing good for “the boys” by providing them with clothing, food, shelter, care, exposing her own life and that of her family.

For the 1979 insurrection, Doña Lilliam many times healed those wounded by bullets during the riots against Anastasio Somoza de Bayle.