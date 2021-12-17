Doña Lucia, the shadow of evil, dies in Chile

“Pinochet? For Chileans it is like a cancer. A dark evil … painful. We know we have it, but we are afraid even to talk about it, to pronounce its name. So we end up pretending that it doesn’t exist. Perhaps we hope that by ignoring it, this evil will go away by itself, without having to face it… “.

The girl who – in March 1999 – served me at the coffee table of the Cafe El Biografo, a meeting point for poets and students in the picturesque Bellavista barrio in Santiago, the district of artists and old restaurants, with its colorful houses, will have had just over twenty years. Perhaps it was not even born when General Augusto Pinochet Ugarte, the “Senador vitalicio”, as they called him in Chile, ordered his opponents to “asasinar, torturar y hacer desaparecir” – as the family members of the more than three thousand Chilean desaparecidos shouted – or while he was providing with an iron fist “to free Chile from the threat of international Bolshevism”, as his admirers assured, convinced, instead. However. That young waitress, it was she herself who wanted to tell me about him, and she had clear ideas: “Everything is Pinochet here. For or against, but in every aspect of life in Chile he is the general. It’s in politics, of course. It is in everyone’s memory, in the stories of my parents, in the speeches of the teachers at school. And it’s in novels, in books … in cinema. Yes, even the cinema, here in Chile, is pro or against Pinochet. And we continue to pretend that it is not there … “.

His supporters said that that “old gentleman”, obstinate, faced “with the dignity of a soldier” British justice (“… poor old man!” The porter of the Circulo de la Prensa had whispered in my ear, just loyal to the Senador vitalicio, in the dark years of the military dictatorship, they came to “take” journalists harassing the regime, behind the Palazzo della Moneda where Salvador Allende died, pursued by the General’s coup). The weekly “Io Donna” of the Corriere della Sera had asked me to return once again to Chile to try to understand something more of that Chile infected with cancer Pinochet, still mortally wounded by the horrors of the thousands of desparecidos, so I found myself catapulted into the middle of an intricate international legal affair, with that “poor old man” at the center who even then, in Chile at the end of the millennium, remained a bulky colossus, occupying its bulk every neighborhood, every corner, every calle of that city , Santiago, who then appeared to me as uncertain, turned in on itself, perpetually waiting for his own future, frozen by that “Chilean cancer”. Later, I told about those “Chilean months” in my book “Il Evil Useless”, of which in these days, after the Italian and Spanish ones, also the French edition appears.

Less than six months earlier, in October 1998, having recently become a senator after abandoning the role of army chief, while he was in London for some medical treatment, Pinochet had been arrested and placed under house arrest. First in the clinic where he had just undergone back surgery, then in a rented residence. The international arrest warrant was signed by a Spanish judge, Baltasar Garzón, for crimes against humanity. The allegations included nearly one hundred cases of torture against Spanish citizens and one case of conspiracy to commit torture.

I managed to meet the eldest daughter, Ines Lucia Pinochet Hiriart, a beautiful lady, who bore her age very well, and her surname without any embarrassment or shame. A banal plaster cast had prevented her from being, like her brothers, by her father’s side in London, so she had had to stay in Santiago, to represent, and above all defend, the figure of the Senador, at a certain moment not easy. From the open windows of her beautiful house in the uptown, where the voices of demonstrators shouting slogans in favor of her father, alongside her three boys, Hernan, Francisco and Rodrigo, I immediately asked her: “Do you think your father should ask forgiveness?”. “My father does not feel guilty” he replied without a moment’s hesitation and – above all – without the slightest indication that he felt somehow indirect responsibility for the horrors attributed to his father: “My father is innocent”, he continued, “and a person who feels innocent, of what can he ask forgiveness? ”. “But also his brother, Marco Antonio – I insisted – has declared that during the government of his father abuses were committed …”, “Sometimes with my brother we use different words, but also I have always maintained that, on some occasions, yes there were some abuses ”she replied more and more pugnacious. “We must not forget, however, that in that difficult period in the tormented history of Chile, a real war was underway, an underground struggle between two sides. For this there were excesses on both sides. It is neither right nor correct to make my father the scapegoat for what was a conflict with cruelty and errors, I repeat, on both sides! ”.

But another woman in Chile had been struggling for years for the truth about the horrors of the Senador regime to finally emerge. Her name was Mireya Garcia, and she was then the vice president of the Association of family members of the “disappeared” prisoners. I met her in a blue building near the center of Santiago, the headquarters of the association, where, day after day, for years now, those mothers, those grandmothers, each with its load of pain, each with its photograph of a missing son, brother, husband or nephew. In the courtyard, the walls were covered with photographs of the disappeared, for each of them there was a faded photo and a sentence, which repeated over and over again the same anguished question: “Donde estan?”, “Where am I?”. Every now and then the wall of photos and questions all the same, all unanswered, was interrupted by a flower, a rose.

Mireya Garcia had not only lost her youth along the way with Pinochet’s coup. Her brother had been missing for more than a quarter of a century by then, and she herself had been imprisoned, tortured, exiled. The terrible reality of the Chilean disappeared was still largely to be revealed and the infinite pain of the relatives of the disappeared could not yet know truce. Just a few days earlier the news had arrived of the discovery of a new illegal detention center dating back to the period of military dictatorship, thanks to the revelations of the bishop of Punta Arenas, Monsignor Gonzales, where the remains of hundreds of disappeared had already been identified. The indications that had made it possible to locate this detention center came from some revelations of Bishop Gonzalez, who would have received the information of the case “under the secrecy of confession” as he himself had declared. The secret detention center was located in the far north of Chile, one hundred and ten kilometers from the capital of Arica, in a desert region where, for a long time, its existence had been suspected. I left Santiago as soon as I heard the news and speaking with the Arica prosecutor’s office, I learned that for several weeks and in absolute secrecy, a magistrate had been investigating the center. Despite the confidentiality maintained on the case by the judge of the third criminal section, Juan Cristobal Mera, and thanks to the statements of the local governor, Fernando Nuñez, it was known that the mass graves with the human remains were located in a coastal area in the Camarones district. Very close to the old town cemetery defined as “easy to access” by the authorities.

“What memory do you have of those years, of the coup?” I asked Mireya Garcia. “A very vague memory,” he replied. “I was at home and I just remember hearing military music on the radio. Then many men, in uniform, on the street. I still could not realize that, that day, the history of my country, Chile, had suffered a very hard blow… “. “How old was he then?” “I was part of the socialist youth of Concepcion, a town a few hundred kilometers south of Santiago. I would have liked to study, get married, have a family and children… But everything fell apart. Quickly, too quickly. Now I can talk about all this with relative calm. But for years I haven’t been able to recall those days. Not even with my family “….” They came to pick us up one evening. In the house there was just me and my brother … I was arrested (if you can say so) then tortured. Even today, frankly, I can’t talk about those humiliations … I didn’t see my brother anymore. Later, when we and my family managed to escape abroad, to Mexico, I learned that Vicente had definitively disappeared. I remember as a terrible anguish knowing that maybe he was still alive, somewhere, and I was there, thousands of kilometers away, without being able to return to Chile, without being able to look for him, help him “….” I didn’t know anything about myself brother, only that he had been deported to a clandestine detention and torture center, which was called Cuartel Borgoño and which no longer exists today. They destroyed everything, with bulldozers, to make the traces disappear, and the evidence, ”he told me in a breaking voice. “Do you think that sooner or later Pinochet will be tried by a court?” I asked her again. “Pinochet, here in Chile, will never be brought before a court. Never in Chile “. He added this last sentence in a resigned tone.

General Augusto Pinochet died quietly, in his bed, without ever having to answer for his decisions during the dictatorship, on March 10, 2006. Mireya Garcia’s bitter prediction has thus come true. Today, at the age of 99, his widow, Lucia’s mother, who had the same name, Lucia, Hiriart, also died in Chile, and to distinguish her from her daughter everyone knew her as Doña Lucia. In the unauthorized biography published in 2013 and entitled “Doña Lucía”, the journalist Alejandra Matus defined her as a “political strategist, in the shadows, always alongside her husband”. Moreover, Pinochet himself recognized that his wife was one of the people who had most influenced his decision to lead the coup against Allende. As soon as the news of his death was heard, people poured into the Chilean squares giving life to a real party, with sparkling wine, dances, choirs and national flags mixed with placards, photos and banners where the words “Se murió la vieja , in the end! The old woman is finally dead! ”, Followed by the long list of the names of the disappeared, more than 3,200 so far ascertained and disappeared into thin air. On Twitter, the account “Is the old woman dead?”, Followed by 54,000 people, who daily gave news on Doña Lucia’s health, published only a “Yes” on Thursday night, retweeted tens of thousands of times.

Faced with these images, the last question I asked Mireya Garcia came to mind: “Is it possible to forgive?” I asked her at the end of the interview, almost ashamed of my question, in the face of that endless pain, with no possibility of relief… “I think it is an absolutely personal question – she replied – variable from individual to individual. I can’t forgive my brother’s executioners. Some may think that I am vindictive. But is not so. I’m not looking for revenge. I just want the Truth ”. Today, thinking of those roses in the courtyard wall, under the names of the many who have disappeared, the bitterness remains, and the awareness that violence and hatred bring only more hatred and desire for revenge. But the hope is that the death of even the last indirect protagonist of a terrible historical season can finally bring peace and reconciliation to a Chile that has been chasing them for too long. Although, probably, he will never bring that truth that Mireya was looking for.