Doña Lucia, the widow Pinochet, dies at 99 and the party explodes in Chile

The widow of the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), Lucia Hiriart, died at the age of 99. This was reported by the main local media, recalling that Hiriart had been suffering from respiratory problems for months. Hiriart, long absent from public activity due to her advanced age and who in recent years has been hospitalized several times due to her delicate health, died in her residence in Santiago.

Lucia Hiriart is one of the most historically relevant figures in the country. Her death takes place almost 15 years after the death of her husband, on December 10, 2006, and only three days before the ballot for the presidential elections that sees the left of Gabriel Boric opposing the right of José Kast.

Immediately after news of the widow’s death spread, many Chileans celebrated in the square. Hundreds of people gathered mainly at Plaza Italia, in the center of Santiago. Eloquent photos of the AFP portray the citizens as they uncork bottles of sparkling wine, toast, wave national flags, smile in the car as they jubilantly pound on the horn. On Twitter it is the day of the account “Is the old woman dead?”, Followed by 54,000 people, who daily news about Doña Lucia’s health. On Thursday night, he posted a single “Yes”, retweeted tens of thousands of times.

Although he is an admirer of Pinochet, Kast has ruled out that he will attend Hiriart’s funeral. “Beyond condolences to the family, I don’t want to make this a political issue,” Kast told the local press, saying he was sorry to see people celebrating the death of Pinochet’s widow. Boric, a candidate from a coalition that includes the Chilean Communist Party, said Hiriart “died with impunity, despite the deep pain and division he caused in the country.”

Since her husband’s death on 10 March 2006, Doña Lucia – as she liked to be called – had chosen to keep a low profile, also due to the judicial problems concerning family assets and the management of Centers for Mothers (CEMA), a network of institutions that she refused to leave despite Pinochet having had to hand over power to the democratically elected president, Patricio Aylwin, in March 1990. Her last public appearance was in April 2020, after the death of Sergio Onofre Jarpa, former Minister of Interior of the dictatorship. In an unauthorized biography published in 2013 under the title ‘Doña Lucía’, journalist Alejandra Matus called her a “political strategist, of power in the shadows”, all the more so after Pinochet himself recognized that she was one of the people that had most influenced his decision to lead the coup against President Salvador Allende. Lucia and Pinochet, who married in 1943, had five children: Lucia, Augusto, Verónica, Marco Antonio and Jacqueline.