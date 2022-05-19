“Doña Nina” pawned even “a little fan” to buy Peña Suazo notebooks

Santo Domingo. DR

Many Dominicans knew of “Doña Nina” through the meringues of her son, José Virgilio Peña Suazo. Her sweetness and her mother’s abnegation was a speech that she embraced since she had the opportunity to sing her first song, in 1994, 28 years ago when she founded La Banda Gorda.

This week José Virgilio celebrated presenting his new production “La Número 19” and it was not for less to evoke the memories of his mother, Sonia Alejandrina Suazo, who passed away in 2014 and who, until then, always had an important role in choosing the themes of the productions of the youngest of his three children.

“Doña Nina’s opinion was always vital. When I was recording the merengue “Subido en el palo” I had to do it several times because she told me that the rhythm was very fast and that it sounded better half paced. Mom danced the merengues with me before recording it and when she told me she can record it, then she did it, ”recalls the artist when talking to LISTÍN DIARIO during the launch of his new album.

+ good memories

That his mother is not physically present and that she can no longer dance his meringues with him, for Suazo this has not mortified him at all. He knows that he was a good son, that he loved her to the core of her and that while he was alive he glorified her with love and everything necessary so that she would not lack anything of her.

He has hundreds of good memories of Doña Nina, “Because she was a good mother,” she says sweetly. She evokes that when she was going to be in the third grade of elementary school, her mother pawned the only fan in the house, and the one she uses to mitigate the burning of an allergy that she suffered from.

“Mom didn’t have money to buy my notebooks, He was going to enter the third grade and without thinking twice he pawned the only little fan he had to cool off when an allergy attacked him,” he said.

Then he added: “I always involved mom in everything I did, if I was going to buy a vehicle she would suggest the color.”

Peña Suazo always had an excuse to call his mother because it was a way of staying attentive to her and united wherever he was. “Sometimes I called her and told her: Mom, I dreamed of a horse, and she told me play 45, the horse is 4 and the man is 5,” he recalls, laughing out loud.

+ In Chavon

In 1997 Peña Suazo dared to stage a concert at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater in La Romana. Recalling the event, he said that it was crazy that he would not dare to do if he had good sponsorship.

“At that time, when money was worth it, I had to put my money, for that concert, almost a million pesos, but it was worth taking the risk,” he told reporters.

+ From the new album

Peña Suazo launched his new musical production entitled “LaNúmero19”, a new merengue album that includes 15 songs.

The album he delivered is a work that takes him to the roots of merengue where the instruments were recorded in such a way that they had a sound as if they were playing live.

He explained that three songs already known by his followers have already been played on this new album: “I’m not in that”, “The engines were turned on” and “Let’s go”.

He recently won a Gold record, certified by the RIAA in the United States, in addition to his song “Que no se acabe el mambo” was part of the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film, “La gran Belleza Italiana”.