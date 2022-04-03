Doña Sofía meets Carolina Herrera in New York

When royalty and fashion icons meet, those moments remain for posterity and as one of the best and interesting combinations. This happened recently in New York, when the Queen Sofia from Spain and the Venezuelan designer, Carolina Herreramet at the Sophia Awards for Excellence ceremony.

These awards are given by the ‘Queen Sofia Spanish Institute‘ and on this occasion, they went to three world personalities: businessman Carlos Slim, from Mexico, chef José Andrés and Carmen Iglesias, historian. The first and last were present at the gala, but the second was not and it was his daughter who collected the chef’s award. East Meeting of Queen Sofia and Carolina Herrera represents a style war.

These are two mature women, each important on their stages and legendary in their work. And what about their unique styles, elegant by nature. For an event organized in her honor and under her name, Doña Sofía from Spain wore a brocade dress with flowers that she premiered in September of last year. With this garment, she stood up to Carolina Herrera.

Upon her arrival, the Queen Emeritus of Spain was received by the President of the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute Foundation, Carlos Cordón, and then met the winners of the night who were present. You may wonder what a fashion designer was doing at an event like this; well it turns out that Herrera received the Gold Medal of said institute in 1997for which he has attended on several occasions.

Other things that unite these two elegant women are that within the wardrobe of the mother of King Felipe VI, the firm Carolina Herrera is very present, and that they have a very close relationship privately and personally. So much so, that in 2019, the Venezuelan designer was present at a lunch organized by Juan Carlos and Sofía, Spanish kings emeritus, in a restaurant in Madrid.

Queen Sofía gave an encouraging message two years after the health situation

Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law said that this year is special, because once again her Foundation can recognize three outstanding personalities who will surely go down in history with their work in the fields of philanthropy, history and gastronomy. Sofía also posed with the winners in what looked like a family photo.

If you did not know of the existence of this Queen Sofia Foundationwe can tell you that the ‘Queen Sophia Spanish institute’ is an organization that is based in New York and is dedicated to the promotion of the Spanish language and the culture of the countries where Spanish is spoken in the U.S. It has been operating since 1978 and awards gold medals to Spanish-speaking figures who work for the recognition of Spanish culture and Spanish-speaking countries.