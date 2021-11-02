Donald and Melania do the tomahawk chop

Donald Trump And Melania Trump participated in the controversial gesture called over the weekend “Tomahawk chop” for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Georgia. The arm gesture used by Braves fans symbolically evokes the use of the infamous “tomahawk” – the battle ax – by an Indian warrior.

But “tomahawk chop” is considered by many racist because he would denigrate the origins of Native Americans by comparing them to gods bloodthirsty savages. A controversy that has lasted for years but that has not affected the tradition of the team’s supporters, which seems to resist changes even in the world of football itself, where the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their name after the protests of the native communities .