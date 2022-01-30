Donald Duck reaches number 500, a double edition is coming

Big party in Duckburg: Donald Duckthe monthly that since 1994 has collected the most beautiful adventures of the Disney Ducks, reaches the number 500. For the occasion, on Sunday 30 January the volume arrives at newsstands, comic shops and on Panini.it with an issue in double edition all collectible.

Donald Duck 500 will be released in edition regular with a special cover metal and with an extra large foliation. Inside there will be 6 great stories with Donald Duck as the absolute protagonist, between blows of bad luck and great deeds. All will be accompanied by an in-depth introduction. Readers will find a large section dedicated to celebrations, with lots of them unpublished materials and a gallery of original contributions of the authors – screenwriters and designers – who made the history of the character. Below you can see the original cover:

A real tribute of thanks in honor of the most unfortunate duck in the history of comics. Donald Duck issue 500 will also be available in one special variant version limited edition. It can only be purchased in the comic store and on Panini.it, and features aunedited illustration from Andrea Freccero and various special effects. Below we also show you the cover variant:

Beyond the number 500 of Donald Duck

