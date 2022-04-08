Donald Glover gives an interesting review of HBO’s Euphoria

Donald Glover gives an interesting review of the hit HBO series Euphoria, revealing her true feelings about the show and Zendaya’s career. Glover is a jack-of-all-trades known for his stand-up comedy, a musical career under his stage name Childish Gambino, and his work as the co-creator and star of FX’s acclaimed series. Atlanta, which had its third season premiere in late March. Glover’s entertainment career shows no signs of waning, with the entertainer signing an eight-figure deal with Amazon in 2021 as part of a multi-year deal to produce content for the streamer, including a TV series that had Malia Obama in the writer’s room. . Suffice it to say, Glover has experience in the vast swathes of the entertainment industry, which includes the media he chooses to consume.

From showrunner Sam Levinson, Euphoria is a relatively new phenomenon, premiering on HBO in 2019 to critical acclaim for its unique cinematography, stellar acting, stylized costumes, and intense storylines centered around a high school drug addict. Between seasons, series star Zendaya worked with Levinson on her film Malcolm & Marie (2021) which did not work as well as Euphoriais the original hit. Euphoria season 2 has become defined by the drama behind the camera, nearly eclipsing the drama portrayed on screen when the season aired in early 2022. The second season was dominated by a love triangle, but it also followed Rue’s (Zendaya) attempts and failures to get clean, and the path of destruction she created in her wake.

In an intimate conversation for Maintenance magazine, Glover interviewed himself and opened up about his feelings about the merit of the show and Zendaya’s potential career path. In the process, Glover begins to compare watching media to eating food and compares Euphoria has a “very good butterfly chicken in the restaurant attached to an old hotel.” He goes on to say that food like this makes you feel really good because it’s so rich, but after a while you start to feel like you’re missing something. Glover expands on his previous statement and specifically references showrunner Sam [Levinson,] saying Zendaya should move on and leave him. Glover’s full back and forth with himself can be read below:

What food is Euphoria? A very good butterfly chicken in the restaurant attached to an old hotel in resurgence. It’s really good and you feel guilty eating it because it’s foie gras. But after going there for six months, you realize that you always come out a little hungry. Do you like Euphoria? I do, for what it is. But I think it’s time for Zendaya to step aside and let Sam come to Death Row.

Glover’s sentiments echo the familiar occurrence of a show that gains popularity when it airs, then falls back on audiences’ radars fairly quickly once the finale airs. It thrives on people waiting week after week to see how each new episode will top the drama of the previous one until it reaches its climax. This season attempted to up the ante from the first season with the introduction of a more notorious drug dealer, and it resulted in two separate violent altercations in the season finale. It’s unclear exactly what Glover means by saying Zendaya should”come to death row,” but the context implies that Glover believes she has exceeded what Levinson can provide and should move on to bigger and better things.

Regardless of Glover’s statement, there’s no denying the popularity and viewership the show has achieved, as well as the excitement among fans when HBO announced that Euphoria had been renewed for a third season. Not to mention, Zendaya has made it clear on her social media how much the show means to her and how portraying Rue’s struggles on screen has the ability to make those struggling with addiction feel less isolated. in their experiences. Both Glover and Zendaya are incredibly talented performers and while they differ in their opinions on the power of a show like Euphoria has, they both still have long and crazy careers ahead of them.

