Donald Glover talks about the pressure that artists’ children are subjected to in Hollywood

In cinematographic history there are families that, with greater or lesser talent, have dedicated themselves to shine on the Walk of Fame. One of the oldest cases is that of a classic actor like Kirk Douglas and his son, Michael Douglas, in direct contrast to the current case of Maya Hawke, daughter of the interpreters Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. In the same way there are cases of large “clans” such as the Coppola or in our borders, the Bardem. But Is there a social stigma attached to all those who succeed with key figures in entertainment culture within their family tree? The musician, actor and showrunner Donald Glover has granted an interview to The Wall Street Journal Magazinetalking about this issue and specifically Zoë Kravitz’s debut as director and screenwriter in Pussy Island.

Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. But although this young actress has already participated in franchises such as Mad Max: Fury Road, fantastic animals or the recent batmanstill feels “the pressure”, as Glover himself says, pointing out the relevance of what they will say about his work: “There’s always this pressure that says ‘I’ve done it, I have to do something that’s good, because otherwise people will say it’s not because I’m creative.’

Also, the rapper who performs under the pseudonym Childish Gambino, wanted to differentiate between being an artist and an entertainer, or a bit of what is the same, a filmmaker and a film director. However, he thinks that Kravitz is doing things really well: “Many artists think they are artists, but they are actually artists. It’s someone who says ‘No, I know when someone is lying to me. I know when I really look good. I know when my stuff is really good.’ I think she perfected that. And that’s hard to do when you’re isolated in this legacy bubble or if people think you’re a pretty face.”

It is expected that Pussy Island hits theaters next 2023, counting among its cast a Adria Arjona, Channing Tatum, Geena Davis, Christian Slater, Kyle Maclachlan, Alia Shawkat, and Haley Joel Osment among others. Zoë Kravitz’s feature debut will tell the story of Frida, a Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on philanthropist and tech tycoon Slater King (Tatum).