Donald Guerrero is being investigated for bribery, fraud and money laundering

The Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), with the support of the General Directorate of Persecution of the Attorney General’s Office, investigates the former Minister of Finance donald warrior for the “preliminary criminal types” of association of criminals, forgery, fraud against the State, bribery, coalition of officials and money laundering.

This follows from the appeal for reconsideration made by the director of Persecution, Yeni Berenice Reynosoto an instruction from the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito.

Pursuant to the request for reconsideration notified to the lawyers of donald warriorPepca maintains a research to the former official, other than his possible link with the already well-known Antipulpo case, whose main defendant is Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of the former President of the Republic, Danilo Medina Sánchez.

Since February of last year, it was reported that Attorney General Germán Brito had headed the research for corruption involving the former Minister of Finance and the former general administrator of the Banco de Reservas Simon Lizardo Mosque. The former official was summoned on several occasions to be questioned at the Attorney General’s Office.

In March of this year, Judge Germán Brito gave private instructions to Deputy Attorney General Reynoso to give access “to Mr. Donald Guerrero to the prosecutor’s file of the investigation carried out against him”supported by article 9 of the Organic Law of the Public Ministry, number 133-11.

The instruction was answered by Reynoso, supported by the same article of the aforementioned legislation, with the request to her superior to reconsider the request, since “totally open the tax file, at this stage of the process, puts at risk the research”.

“…that you please modify the particular instruction in reference, so that we are only obliged to give access to the investigated donald warrior to those proceedings research that touch it and that are of a public nature, such as those evidenced in the indictment of the case known as Operation Anti-Octopus, since these actions do not put that line of action at risk. researchcontrary to the current process, not so research which is still in process”, says the document dated April 25, 2022.

“The summons of the accused to testify before the Public Ministry constitutes a measure of coercion”Miriam GermanAttorney General of the Republic“

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/23/a-person-with-glasses-sitting-on-a-chair-8f3c37b4.jpg Miriam Germán Brito, Attorney General of the Republic.

Attorney must decide

Article 9 of Law 133-11 indicates: “Particular instructions must be given in writing. The official who receives them may challenge them, by written reasoned, when he considers them manifestly illegal, arbitrary or inconvenient.

It then states that the request for reconsideration does not exempt the instructed official from the obligation to comply when there is danger in the delay, but it does exonerate him from the responsibilities arising from his compliance.

“The issuing official may ratify, modify or revoke them as appropriate,” says the aforementioned article. However, although Germán Brito notified the instruction and the request for modification to the lawyers of donald warriorit has not been reported whether his act was ratified or revoked, as established by the internal regulations of the Public Ministry.

The reserve

Reynoso’s request, notified to Guerrero’s lawyers, refers to the fact that, together with Pepca, they proceeded to completely reserve the phase of the research. That, based on the fact that, according to the approach of the director of the Persecution, during the research Various situations have arisen, different from the research which was carried out for the Antipulpo case.

For these situations, he assures, donald warrior He has not been summoned nor has any coercive measure been imposed on him.

18 Months has the investigation against Donald Guerrero, according to his lawyer Eduardo Núñez.

Nevertheless, Eduardo Nunezlawyer of the former Minister of Finance donald warriormaintains that it does not make sense to keep the fiscal folder of the researchsince your client does have coercive measures.

“The reservation of research more than 18 months after it began, having carried out coercive measures (such as summons, interrogation and the impediment of exit through migration alerts) it lacks legal meaning, in addition to being illegal because it contravenes the provisions of article 291 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ” .

It considers that preventing access to the prosecutor’s file is equivalent to preventing access to evidence, which in turn makes it impossible to exercise the right of defense and violates due process: “this has restricted the possibility of exercising technical defense and material defense for more than a year”, he maintains.

Article 291 of the Criminal Procedure Code dictates that “If a coercive measure has not been requested against the accused or an advance payment of evidence has been requested, the Public Ministry orders the total or partial secrecy of the proceedings, provided that it is essential for the success of a specific act of research”.

the allegations

For its investigation, the prosecutor takes into consideration that articles 95 and 260 of the Code of Criminal Procedure provide that the accused has the right to be informed of the information collected during the investigation. research from the moment in which the application of a coercive measure is requested.

It also states that the summons of the accused to testify before the Public Ministry constitutes a measure of coercion, “according to the provisions of article 223 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

“The Public Ministry must have the procedural opportunity to maintain the total or partial reservation of the researchbut this must be adopted in the exceptional circumstances that the procedural regulations allow, with the appropriate formalities to preserve the rights of those investigated, and with reasonable time limits to guarantee procedural equality”, considers the attorney general.

In response, Reynoso states that, after several weeks analyzing together with Pepca, they have contacted various situations that have arisen during the course of the research “For this reason, the total reservation of the phase of research”.

Then he argues that for “The present accusations the citizen Donald Guerrero has not been summoned nor has any measure of coercion been imposed on him”.

It also points out that fully opening the tax file at the stage of the process puts at risk the researchin addition to the fact that the decision “would serve in a kind of jurisprudence of the Public Ministry and would put at risk dozens of investigations against organized crime…”