Donald Trump and the Don’t Look Up tale come true

It would seem that in the United States exactly what the film “Don’t Look Up”, which has been talked about so much for this reason, is happening: its ability to perfectly metaphorize what is happening to us.

Trump, on the anniversary – look a bit ‘- of the attack on Capitol Hill would have the intention of relaunching his thesis of the “stolen elections” by Joe Biden. A blatantly false thing, contradicted by dozens of pronouncements by the American courts of justice, by the ratifications of the results, by the unanimous recognition, even by the republican governors. He would then continue to ignore reality data – “don’t look up!” – and proceed on his way of “alternative facts” (do you remember them? This phantasmagoric label does not come from a script: his own invented it, and it is the definitive ontological passport of the lie. of that fact, but of another, parallel, twin and different. Stuff to bother Borges, or at least Philip Dick. On the other hand, this is the millennium of the “multiverse”, right?).

Because just ignoring – literally, “not looking” – things to make them disappear, and we know that repeating a lie many times guarantees that sooner or later it will become a real thing (and this is another quote). And just as bad money drives out good, the “alternative fact”, if properly supported by nefarious politicians, complacent media and purposeful algorithms, drives out the fact. The simple, bare fact, which is no longer enough.

In fact, polls say that for the vast majority of Republicans (almost three quarters) that flagrant lie, certified as such by all institutional mechanisms, is true. So really those who look at the facts are an “oversight”, as Trump-like say with contempt in the film, inviting the blind and cheering crowd to “not look up”, because unfortunately there is this unpleasant tendency of reality to manifest itself, and sometimes you really have to get busy, not to see it (specifically in the film, reality traveled in the form of a giant killer comet in space, and from a certain point on it was more than visible, and even frightening, in the sky).

Trump on a particular day, which is the anniversary of that senseless assault on Capitol Hill that continues to divide the country (and it is incredible, for a people who have been grinding the cabbasisi for years and years with the ethics of “Independence Day ”and the proud and tirelessly unanimous defense of the symbols of national democracy), wants to re-propose his accusation that has not withstood the test of reality, but, you know, just don’t look at reality.

Aren’t you going to be an oversight?