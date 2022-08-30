Donald Trump calls for reinstatement as US president

former US president donald trump (2017-2021) claimed this Monday that he be declared the winner of the 2020 elections, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden, or, failing that, new elections be organized considering that the previous ones were compromised due to the FBI.

“Now it turns out that, conclusively, the FBI BURIED HUNTER BIDEN’S COMPUTER STORY BEFORE ELECTION knowing that if they didn’t, Trump would have easily won the 2020 presidential election,” he said on his Truth Social network.

This, in his opinion, is a “FRAUD” and an “ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE” at levels “never seen” in the United States.

At the center of the controversy is the computer that supposedly belonged to the second son of the current president, Joe Biden, forgotten in a repair center in Delaware and full of private data about the businesses and life of Hunter Biden.

The press published in 2020, among other revelations, that the latter facilitated an alleged meeting between Joe Biden, when he was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017), and Vadym Pozharsky, an adviser to the Ukrainian company Burisma, in which his son He was a member of the Board of Directors.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson made public last week that FBI officials asked agents of the agency not to investigate that computer for months, supposedly, not to influence the result of the last presidential elections.

Also last week, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, admitted in an interview on host Joe Rogan’s podcast that Facebook restricted stories about that computer after the FBI urged them to be wary of phishing campaigns. Russian disinformation.

Trump considered this Monday that there are only two possibilities: “Declare the legitimate winner or, and this would be the minimum solution, point out that the 2020 elections were hopelessly compromised and organize a new one immediately!”

The former president is these weeks at the center of controversy after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago mansion for having taken documents from the White House after leaving power.

The information that the Department of Justice has released so far shows that Trump and his entourage could be being investigated for three crimes: obstruction of justice, destruction of documents and violation of the espionage law, which carry prison sentences.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that if Trump is impeached there will be “riots in the streets” and has criticized the “double standards” that in his opinion apply to the former president: “Most Republicans, myself included, believe that when it comes to There is no law for Trump. It’s about going after him.”