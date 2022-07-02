Donald Trump, closer to another trial against him?

WASHINGTON — Speaking before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Capitol Hill, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House chief of staff aide Mark Meadows, laid out Tuesday what opponents believe is the strongest evidence against the former president donald trump

“This is the smoking gun,” Sol Wisenberg, a former deputy to Ken Starr, the Bill Clinton impeachment investigator, said of Hutchinson’s testimony. “There is no question that this establishes a prima facie case of his criminal guilt on charges of seditious conspiracy,” he told the The New York Times.

Hutchinson offered testimony that Trump not only knew his voter fraud claims were false, but was aware of and encouraged the potential violence they would cause. Trump demanded to be taken to Capitol Hill to be with his supporters after violence had broken out, lashing out at the Secret Service when the order was refused, according to a third-party anecdote Hutchinson recounted.

The Secret Service is reportedly preparing to deny under oath the anecdote of Trump’s attack, and some Republicans dismissed parts of Hutchinson’s testimony as “hearsay,” but few rejected the main accusations, such as that the then-president stoked Trump. the crowd that came to his rally even though he knew many were armed and told them to “fight like crazy.” Trump denied everything.

The Justice Department recently expanded its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, targeting some of Trump’s allies in Washington and across the country who were involved in his plot to invalidate Biden’s victory, but prosecutors have not indicated whether They will file a case against him. Committee members have made no secret of the fact that they believe there are appropriate lines of inquiry for a criminal investigation that they would like the Justice Department to pursue (assuming it is not already doing so) and that Trump’s conduct could warrant criminal charges. Ankush Khardori, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, recalled in an article in New York Magazine.

David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department attorney, told Washington Post that Hutchinson’s testimony “contained credible nuggets of information that would support” prosecutors viewing Trump as a target in a seditious conspiracy investigation. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty around the question of criminal intent when it comes to a president, but what just happened changed my bottom line,” said Alan Rozenshtein, a former Justice Department official who teaches at the University of Texas Law School. of Minnesota: “I’ve gone from Trump being less likely to be impeached to more than likely being impeached.”

But Trump was acquitted by the Senate of one count of incitement in the impeachment trial against him following the insurrection. A more viable option, said Jimmy Gurule, a former federal prosecutor, would be to charge him with conspiring to commit fraud with his efforts to nullify the election and obstruct congressional action to certify the results.

“Any federal felony-level felony charged here will require evidence beyond a reasonable doubt of criminal intent,” said Samuel Buell, a Duke University criminal law professor. Another thing is that the administration of Joe Biden, unpopular, worn and affected by the rise in prices as it is, is willing to get into that complication, when his batteries are focused on not suffering an embarrassing defeat in the November elections. It doesn’t seem likely.