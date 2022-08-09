Donald Trump did not want veterans wounded in combat in a large military parade he planned in 2017

New York – The last former president of the United States, donald trumpplanned to have a big military parade in 2017, but he didn’t want “wounded guys” who “didn’t make him look good,” according to a general’s account in the latest book about the years of the former president who was defeated in the last elections.

The book “The Divider: Trump in the White House”, published today exclusively by The New Yorker magazine, has been written by two journalists who collect some of the conversations between Trump and his closest military collaborators, which frequently led to controversies on the vision of the country and the government.

One of these controversies took place when in 2017 Trump returned from France after attending the military parade on the French national holiday (July 14), which he then described as “something tremendous” and “really beautiful to see”, for which he immediately suggested do something similar in the United States.

But he pointed out to his generals: “Let’s see, I don’t want guys injured in the parade”; And when they replied that these wounded veterans are the true heroes of the country, Trump replied: “I do not want them. They don’t make me look good.”According to the account of General Mark MilleyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Another discrepancy, already aired previously, occurred with the riots led by the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement in 2020, as Trump wanted the army to get involved in the repression of those protests, without getting their support.

“You are all failures”Trump told his generals, and turning back to Milley he blurted out: “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs, or something like that.” he said, according to the authors.

Trump was exasperated by not having generals more compliant with his proposals, telling them on another occasion: “Why can’t you be like the German generals?”and when one of them replied that these generals had secretly conspired to kill Adolf Hitleranswered: “No, no, no, they were absolutely faithful to him.”

According to the authors peter baker Y Susan GlasserMilley formed a kind of crisis cell with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, after the elections that Trump lost and with the aim of guaranteeing an orderly transition of power. They had three daily conference calls – unbeknownst to Trump – that they called “plane landing calls.”

In any case, The New York Times wonders why during the time they served under Trump’s mandate, his collaborators avoided all criticism, but after his tumultuous departure from the White House they are now trying to “gild his reputation” and they seem “eager to air their disagreements by cooperating with book authors and other journalists.”