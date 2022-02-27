Donald Trump does not stop praising Putin and criticizing Biden – USA – International

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, reiterated his praise for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and described as ‘great’ his decision to recognize the independence of the two breakaway provinces of Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, while accusing the current US president Joe Biden and NATO to let Putin is achieving the result against Ukraine.

(You may be interested in: Putin orders the nuclear ‘deterrent forces’ to be put on high alert)

Trump also highlighted Putin’s intelligence, but reiterated that the war between Russia and Ukraine “would not have happened” in his administration.

(Also read: Russian Army acknowledges for the first time having ‘dead and wounded’ in Ukraine)

According to the former Republican president, his first reaction after seeing Putin recognize the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway provinces was: “This is great.” “Here we have a guy who is very smart. I know him very wellTrump added in reference to Putin to a crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

(Be sure to read: Ukraine sues Russia before the International Court in The Hague)

But the former president went further, Trump argued that the United States was “powerful, cunning and intelligent” under his leadership, but now it is “a stupid country.”

Putin after meeting with Russian interior minister. (File Image) Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY

“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump added in his cascade of criticism of the current government.

However, leaders of the Democratic Party and a good group of military veterans have criticized Trump for his words and praise for the Russian leader in the midst of an unexpected attack on Ukraine.

“When you have a weak president who is not respected by other nations, you have a very chaotic world. The world has not been this chaotic since World War II,” he added in his statement.

(We recommend you read: Ukraine launches a website for Russians to identify their dead soldiers)

Finally, the former president also had words of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. “The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling, an outrage and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to happen. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless you allTrump added. And he pointed out that Putin “does what he wants with Biden and it’s not a pretty thing to see.”

(Also read: What it is like to cover the conflict: living underground and with a latent risk)

ELTIEMPO.COM