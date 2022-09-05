Donald Trump enters the legislative campaign with force: “I will not be silenced”

Washington- The ex-president donald trump entered strongly this Saturday in the electoral campaign for the legislative ones, attacking Joe Bidenand making it clear that they will not be able to silence him and that the real enemy for the United States is the Democratic president.

“The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he argued at a rally in Pennsylvania, the state he went to to support the candidacy of Mehmed Oz to the Senate in the elections of November 8 and that of Doug Mastriano to governor and where he stressed that the Republicans will return to “make America great again.”

His mass bathing took place in a Wilkes-Barre pavilion and He was so focused on responding to the current tenant of the White House, that on Thursday he considered him a danger to democracy, as in defending the MAGA movement (“Make America Great Again”) that was his campaign slogan and his presidency.

“The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right,” said Trump, who estimated that the mid-term elections will be a referendum on “shooting inflation,” the “millions and millions of immigrants” who enter illegally in the country or the “corruption and extremism of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.”

“The Democrats are in the middle of a desperate attempt to keep me from going back to the White House, where they know I will clean up this mess again. They want to stop us from completing our mission to take back American values,” he stressed.

Trump stressed that this battle against him will not be able to with him: “We will make America great again. I will never turn my back on you and you will never turn my back on me because we love our country and we will save our nation from the people who are trying to destroy it.”

In 2022 and in the 2024 presidential elections, he added, Republicans must “give power back to the people” because, otherwise, the country “will be destroyed.”

For this reason, he again hinted at his presidential intentions, without announcing them openly: “I ran twice and won twice. I did better in the second than in the first. We had many millions more votes. Maybe I have to do it again.”

“This is the year that we are going to take back the Senate and the House of Representatives. And, most importantly, in 2024 we will recover our magnificent White House,” Trump advanced, criticizing the fact that the United States currently has a “cognitively impaired” president in charge.

This appearance was his first rally since his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was searched on August 8 by the FBI in search of classified documents that he took from the White House when he left power and Trump had advanced that it was going to be “epic.”

Until now, he had expressed himself mainly through his own social network, Truth Social, with continuous messages where today he denounced, for example, that the FBI “is totally corrupt”, that he “spied” on his presidential campaign or that he “indiscriminately stole” everything what he saw at hand in the “break-in” of his house.

“They not only raided my house, but also the hopes and dreams of every citizen I have fought for,” said the former president, who denounced that even the room of his youngest son, Barron Trump, 16, was searched.

Democrats, he insisted, are trying to silence them. “They are trying to silence me and, most importantly, they are trying to silence you, but we will not be silenced,” he added in Pennsylvania, a key state in all elections, where Biden won in the 2020 presidential election and Trump in 2016. .

The importance of that state makes it not surprising that two months before the mid-term elections it has been the scene of different public acts by both politicians, with Trump this Saturday and Biden both last Thursday and this Monday.

But Trump’s speech, which lasted about two hours, did not focus only on current national issues. With him in the presidency, in his opinion, Russia would never have invaded Ukraine: “I was by far the toughest president on Russia. I guarantee you one thing: Putin would never have gone to Ukraine with me.”