Donald Trump: FBI found nuclear information from a foreign government at his residence

One of the top secret documents seized by the FBI in the residence of the former US president donald trump described the nuclear capabilities and military defense of a foreign power, the daily The Washington Post.

The newspaper, which cites anonymous sources close to the case, points out that some of the documents found in Trump’s mansion in Sea-to-LakeFlorida, had such a high level of confidentiality that only the president and cabinet officials or those close to him could authorize other members of the government to access them.

The report did not mention the country whose defense and nuclear capabilities were cited in the documents.

According to the newspaper, content like this required special permissions on a need-to-know basis, rather than a generic authorization labeled top secret.

Trump faces mounting legal pressure. the justice department maintains that these top-secret documents “were likely concealed” to obstruct an investigation of the FBI about the possible mishandling of classified materials by the former president.

Trump home raid

When the agents searched the mansion of Sea-to-Lakethey found material so sensitive that “even the counterintelligence personnel of the FBI and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional authorizations before they were allowed to review certain documents,” a government court filing said.

The raid of FBI in August came after a review of “highly classified” records that Trump finally handed over to the authorities in January, after months of going back and forth with the National Archives and Records Administration.

The 15 boxes seized from the former president’s home were found to contain 184 documents marked confidential, secret or top secret. After receiving instructions from the FBIthe lawyer of Trump turned over 38 additional classified documents and provided an affidavit that they represented the latest material.

However the FBI discovered “multiple sources of evidence” showing that the classified documents remained in Sea-to-Lake.

(With information from AFP)

