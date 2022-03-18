Donald Trump humiliated Alicia Machado, the winner of “The House of Celebrities” | VIDEO

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, humiliated the Venezuelan beauty queen, Alicia Machado, on several occasions for her weight problems, which led her to severe depression and eating disorder problems.

This fact marked a before and after in Machado’s career and in the beauty pageant itself, which apparently had been left behind, however, they have returned with the current universal beauty queen, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

The above comes up, because Kaur Sandhu is gaining notoriety just as it happened in 1996 with the current winner of the reality show “The House of Celebrities”, due to an apparent change in her weight and size.

The young woman, who was crowned only in December 2021, has on some occasions lucid with the most robust cheeks and arms and despite the fact that she recently published a photograph on her instagram account where we see her spectacular, the rumors continue.

Something like this happened with Alicia, the young lady of only 20 years and 1.70 tallconquered the judges in that 1996 Miss Universe contest, her charisma and strong character (which persists to this day) gave her the strength to continue as a beauty queen and face nothing more and nothing less than the owner of the franchise at the time, former President Trump.

Trump humiliated Alicia when he gathered several dozen photographers and journalists to see “Miss Piggy” do her exercise routine, after the young woman had gained a few kilos of weight.

The burden was brutal, dozens of journalists followed her day by day and were attentive to what Trump said about her “new election”, something that made her very bad and ended up giving in to the signs of intolerance of the then businessman and tycoon. of the firm Miss Universe.

charges you an invoice

However, 20 years later, the affront of donald trump with Alicia, it was settled in an unusual arena, the United States presidential debate, between him and the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

On that occasion Clinton brought out Trump’s mistreatment of the already experienced actress and model, and also took advantage of her drag with the Latino community to promote the vote in favor of Clinton and against Trump.

In a video released on the night of the debate, Alice remembered that the former president called her “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping”, and just like her, many other women were victims of her misogyny and abuse when she was a contestant and in her daily life as a tycoon.

The Republican candidate came out very badly that night, but the blow was not devastating as thought and he ended up winning the presidency of the United States in 2017.

