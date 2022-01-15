Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo





The small drone advances unnoticed over the golf course despite security measures, puts Donald Trump in its sights and someone from Tehran pushes the button. The chilling video threatening the death of the former US president with the all-program title “Revenge Is Inevitable” was shared on the official website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It is a 3D graphic simulation, like a video game, of the killing of Trump. The clip was made for a contest organized in Iran on the occasion of the second anniversary of the death of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was murdered by a US drone on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad.

Tehran’s “creative” threat stages the attack on the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Trump plays golf when the small four-wheeled vehicle with a camera mounted on board enters the resort thanks to an operator who has hacked the video surveillance system. The image of Soleimani appears on a screen in the office of the same drone operator. The small vehicle’s camera takes a close look at Trump as a drone approaches the golf course from above.





At that point the operator hacks the cell phone of the former president and sends him the message: “Soleimani’s killer and the one who gave the order will pay the price”. The drone flies over Trump at the exact moment he reads the message. The video ends with the words in English and “revenge is inevitable”, and the killing of the former president is not seen even if there seems to be no doubt about the nature of the video. A chilling threat that comes as Trump prepares to return to the field and is about to launch his social network Truth.



