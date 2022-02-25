Donald Trump praises Putin in movement against Ukraine

The former president American donald trump praised the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, calling his decision to recognize the independence of the two separatist provinces of Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, “great”.

“Here we have a guy who is very smart. I know him very well. Very, very well,” Trump said, referring to Putin during a interview with a conservative radio show.

According to the former republican president, his first reaction after seeing the head of the Kremlin recognize the independence of the Ukrainian separatist provinces was to think: “this is great”.

“Putin now says, ‘It’s independent,’ a big part of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to come in as a peacemaker,” said Trump, who joked that a military force like the one deployed by Russia it should be sent to the US border with Mexico to control irregular immigration.

The former president American, who during his mandate always claimed to have good harmony with Putin, defended that the current situation would never have occurred with him in the White House.

“I think he sees this opportunity. I knew that he had always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I told him: ‘you can’t do it, you won’t do it’, but I saw that he wanted it. (…) We used to talk about it in depth,” he said of his conversations with the Russian president.

Trump also predicted that China will follow the Russian example and try to make some move with Taiwan.

The former presidentwho has hinted that he is considering running for the 2024 presidential election, also published a statement today about the crisis in Ukraine, assuring that “there was no reason” to get to this point and holding his successor, Joe Biden, responsible.