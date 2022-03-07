Donald Trump proposes to bomb Russia with US planes and blame China – USA – International

Last Saturday the former president of the United States, Donald Trump spoke about the conflict between Russia and Ukrainein the middle of a speech to hundreds of GOP donors.

In the middle of his presentation, Donald Trump ‘joked’ that the US should bomb Russia with US planes, but painted with the Chinese flagreported the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’.

In his speech, held in New Orleans, the former president assured that the Chinese flag had to be put on F-22 planes to intensely bomb Russia, which caused laughter among the attendees, according to the newspaper.

(Also read: The neoconservative wave that hits the United States).

The businessman took the opportunity to criticize the current president Joe Biden and insist on the alleged electoral fraud perpetrated by the Democratic Party in the last presidential elections.

Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky. EFE

(Of interest: ‘Assassinating Putin is not US policy’: White House).

For 84 minutes, the millionaire also praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he described as “a really tough man.” But, in addition, he praised the Russian leader Vladimir Putin whom he described as a very smart person.

In fact, Donald Trump described as “great” the decision of the Russian government to recognize the independence of the two separatist provinces of Donbasin eastern Ukraine, as a preliminary step to its military offensive.

“Here we have a guy who is very smart. I know him very well. Very very good“Trump said in reference to Putin during an interview with a conservative radio program.

(Read on: Committee Says Trump Broke Law By Trying To Reverse Election.)

In his speech to donors on Saturday, Trump argued that Putin would never have invaded the country if he had been the US president. “I knew Putin very well. He wouldn’t have. he never would have“, he highlighted.

More news

Dorothea Puente, the sweet grandmother who turned out to be a cruel serial killer

The fearsome nurse who tortured and played with the lives of her patients

Jail will charge its inmates for each day they are in the cells

EFE