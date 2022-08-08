Donald Trump says the FBI raids his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida

Washington – The ex-president donald trump He said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was conducting a search of his property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. The spokeswoman for the federal Department of Justice, Dena Iversonsaid the agency had no comment when asked if the attorney general Merrick Garland He had personally authorized the search.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”Trump said in a lengthy statement.

The move comes as the former US president has been laying the groundwork to run for president again.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were brought to Mar-a-Lago after the Trump presidency ended. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it had found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law prohibits the transfer of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though Trump may try to argue that as president he was the ultimate declassification authority.

It was not clear if the FBI search was related to that investigation.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol have also escalated in Washington.

This is a developing story, pending The new day for more details.