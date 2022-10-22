News

Donald Trump summoned to testify before the US Congress committee investigating the assault on the Capitol

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

donald trump

image source, Getty Images

The US Congressional committee investigating last year’s Capitol riots has issued a subpoena ordering former President Donald Trump to testify before lawmakers.

Addressing him, the subpoena reads: “You were at the center of the first and only effort by any President of the United States to nullify an election.”

And he continues: “I knew that this activity was illegal and unconstitutional.”

Trump could face criminal charges if he fails to comply with the subpoena.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They extradited to the US “El Hummer”, hitman of Los Zetas and murderer of Valentín Elizalde

27 mins ago

What is flesh-eating bacteria? Symptoms, treatments and outbreaks

2 hours ago

How possible will it be to travel to the United States without a tourist visa? This is the landscape

3 hours ago

The committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill summons Trump to testify | International

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button