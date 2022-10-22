Donald Trump summoned to testify before the US Congress committee investigating the assault on the Capitol

Drafting

21 October 2022

The US Congressional committee investigating last year’s Capitol riots has issued a subpoena ordering former President Donald Trump to testify before lawmakers.

Addressing him, the subpoena reads: “You were at the center of the first and only effort by any President of the United States to nullify an election.”

And he continues: “I knew that this activity was illegal and unconstitutional.”

Trump could face criminal charges if he fails to comply with the subpoena.

The committee is investigating the violent assault on the US Capitol building by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel voted unanimously last week to force the former Republican president to testify about his role in the unrest.

Lawmakers say Trump goaded his supporters into rejecting the 2020 presidential election result, prompting them to storm the halls of Congress. in an effort to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the election.

Lawmakers contend that the former president’s false claims about “stealing” the election were a specific attempt to instigate a coup against the US government.

However, he has not been referred to the US Department of Justice to face possible criminal charges.

The subpoena was issued just hours after the former Trump strategist, Steve Bannonwas fined US$6,500 and sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress.

Bannon was convicted after refusing to provide testimony or documents to the January 6 committee.

“Overwhelming Evidence”

In a letter accompanying the subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairman Liz Cheney told Trump: “The committee has gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of members of your team and from former officials you named, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-party effort to nullify the 2020 presidential election“.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Legislators Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney chair the Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill.

“You took all of these actions despite the rulings of more than 60 courts that rejected your claims of voter fraud and other challenges to the legality of the 2020 presidential election, despite having specific and detailed information from the Department of Justice and the that he was informed by senior campaign staff that his election claims were false, and despite his obligation as president to ensure that the laws of our nation are faithfully executed,” they added.

Trump has criticized the investigation as a ruse designed to distract American voters from the “disaster” of the Democratic administration.