Donald Trump: the failure of his social network that has lost 93% of users – Apps – Technology

The history of the former US president with the most popular social networks, Twitter, for example, is not the best. In 2021 he was permanently suspended from this network for “risk of further incitement to violence”. Therefore, with the intention of not being silenced again, he launched his own social network.

On February 21, 2022, Presidents’ Day, Trump officially launched ‘Truth Social’, an application very similar to what Twitter is, but it presented problems a month and a half after its launch.

It is not currently available to join from a web browser, Android phones, or anywhere in the world outside of the United States. When trying to access the application from Colombia, for example, the message appears: “For the moment, Truth Social is available only for users in the US. but rest assured, we are working hard to make it available in your country.”

On the day of its release it was one of the most downloaded apps on the iPhone app store, but many of the users who wanted to use it immediately could not due to failures. “It has been a disaster,” said Joshua Tucker, director of the Center for Politics and Social Networks at New York University, to the BBC.

(You may be interested in: What needs to happen in the country for hybrid work to work).

Furthermore, the app was supposed to be the means by which Trump would freely comment on world politics, his ideas and thoughts. However, the tycoon has not made any type of publication on the social network since February, when he wrote his only comment at the moment: “Be ready! Your favorite president will see you soon.”

On Twitter, several users have spoken out about the flaws in the application even as a subscriber, such as the absence of voices in the debate that is supposed to be and the slowness to create a profile, with a waiting list of more than 1 million users.

Finally, the stats for the app are going downhill. The loss of 93% of its users It was recorded by an investigation by ‘Apptopia’, where it indicates that downloads are currently at 8 thousand per day, while at the beginning they were around 170 thousand.

