Donald Trump: The Supreme Court refuses to intervene for now in the case of the Mar-a-Lago papers | International

Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Arizona. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

The Supreme Court of the United States has so far refused to intervene in the case of the classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s mansion in Florida. The judges rejected this Thursday the request of the former president’s lawyers, who asked that the decision of a federal appeals court that allowed the Justice Department unblock the investigation be annulled. In a brief unmotivated resolution published this Thursday, the Supreme Court limits itself to saying that Trump’s appeal has been inadmissible.

The decision does not imply that the case cannot end up returning to the Supreme Court later, but for now the judges refuse to take charge of what are still the procedures of the police and judicial investigation opened at the request of the Department of Justice. The most immediate effect is that the special expert appointed by a Florida judge and Trump’s own lawyers will not have access to the hundreds of documents (among the thousands seized) that had classification marks as top secret, secret or confidential.

Six of the nine members of the Supreme Court are conservatives and three of them were appointed by Trump himself during his presidency. Despite this, on previous occasions the Supreme Court has also made decisions against Trump’s interests, although none in a case of such importance.

The Supreme Court judges rejected in January his request to hide documentation from the White House in relation to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which has been used this Thursday in the commission investigating what happened. In 2020, when he was still president, he was also told that he could not excuse himself in office for denying documents about his finances in the face of an investigation carried out in New York.

A court had decided to provisionally suspend the review by the expert of the hundred documents classified as confidential that another judge had ordered. With this, it allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to continue investigating. “We grant the suspension pending appeal. The district court’s order is stayed to the extent that it prohibits the Government’s use of the classified documents and requires the Government to submit the classified documents to the special expert for review.

And they added: “We cannot discern why the plaintiff [Trump] would have an individual interest or need for any of the 100 documents with classification marks. The classified documents are marked to show that they are classified, for example, with their classification level, ”says the 29-page judicial decision, before the allegations of the former president’s lawyers. “Plaintiff has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents.”

a brief resolution

Trump’s lawyers had appealed, claiming that the former president took the documents to his mansion when he was president and that once there, he had the power to decide that they were no longer confidential. In their appeal, they pointed out that the independent expert, a retired judge, should be allowed to examine those papers with classification marks. They argue that the court lacked jurisdiction to stay that review. The lawyers did not directly appeal another part of the court’s ruling, which allowed the Justice Department to continue examining the papers, but in practice, subjecting them to that review threatened to block or delay the investigation.

The lawyers of the Department of Justice had registered a document for their part opposing the Supreme Court taking action on the matter, alleging that the appeals court did have jurisdiction for the resolution it issued.

The court has quickly decided in a resolution dated this October 13 in the case that had been called Donald J. Trump against the United States. The text of the car is only one sentence of four lines. The rejection is known on the same day as the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump refused to accept his defeat against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The court thus quickly dispatches a case that was added to the list of high-profile matters that it already has for this judicial course. The conservative-majority Supreme Court deals with decisive cases on race, religion, equality, electoral rules and the environment that may represent a new twist in the turn to the right decisively undertaken last year.

