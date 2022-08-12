Donald Trump trusts Drew Findling, the lawyer for American rappers

Attorney Drew Findling has been hired by ex-President Donald Trump to defend him in a high-risk investigation in the state of Georgia. Nicknamed #BillionDollarLawyer, DrewFindling is best known for defending the cream of American rap for nearly 20 years.

What do rap stars Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame… and Donald Trump have in common? All used Drew Findling, a 62-year-old lawyer known in hip-hop circles as “Witch Doctor”, “God in the streets”, or even # BillionDollarLawyer, a nickname which he himself uses on Twitter.

The former American president has just made him his new lawyer. Drew Findling joined Thursday, August 11 the team of lawyers responsible for defending this illustrious client in one of the many cases related to the efforts of the Trump camp to have the results of the presidential election of November 2020 annulled.

Not another weirdo in Trump’s court

The tenor of the bar will, more specifically, protect Donald Trump in Georgia, where the ex-president is accused of having pressured several officials in order to obtain a new vote count which would be more favorable to him. The phone call he made on January 2, 2021, to Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of Georgia, specifically asking him to “find 11,780 votes” to win the election, is often presented as the one of the most damning pieces of evidence against Donald Trump.

The investigation in Georgia could earn him indictments for criminal association, attempted electoral fraud, conspiracy to commit a crime or even interference in the electoral process. “This is one of the files in which Donald Trump risks the most”, assures Norman Eisen, famous American lawyer in an analysis note written for the Brooking Institute, an American political think tank.

Donald Trump’s decision to rely on the rapper’s star lawyer in this ultra-sensitive case looks like yet another provocation from a man who has often surrounded himself with lawyers of dubious reputation. Isn’t it him who, for years, trusted Michael Cohen, a lawyer who seems to come from a series on the mafia, to be his personal adviser? He also called on Rudy Giuliani, the ex-mayor of New York who turned out to be a conspiracy theorist. Or Sidney Powell, the lawyer who saw Joe Biden’s victory as the result of a plot hatched by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and China.

In reality, Drew Findling has nothing to do with those cranks of the Trump galaxy. “The decision to call on him proves how seriously Donald Trump takes this matter,” says the New York Times. “He’s a brilliant lawyer,” said Esther Panitch, a Democratic candidate in Georgia and defense attorney in Atlanta where Drew Findling built her reputation.

From Black Mafia Family to Cardi B

“I get calls from the West Coast to the East Coast [des États-Unis]from the border of Canada to that of Mexico as soon as a rapper has problems”, affirmed the lawyer in 2018 to the information site for “millenials” Mic, which devoted an article to him.

Drew Findling began to carve out a reputation in the Atlanta hip-hop community by defending Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, a legendary and controversial figure in the Atlanta music scene and… drug trafficking in the early 2000s The latter had founded with his brother the organization Black Mafia Family (BMF) which served both to promote local rap talents and to organize a vast cocaine distribution network in Georgia (eastern United States). United) in Los Angeles, California. In 2003, Drew Findling saved him from prison in a double homicide story.

Drew Findling won’t be able to save the BMF empire from collapsing a few years later. But thanks to the help brought to “Big Meech”, “my name had started circulating in the streets of Atlanta”, he says.

It is this first case that will push rapper Gucci Mane to knock on the door of the future #BillionDollarLawyer. The famous singer from Atlanta multiplies the trouble with the law and Drew Findling allows him, in particular, to avoid a heavy sentence of ten years in prison in 2014.

From then on, his reputation was made. His Instagram account also reflects his closeness to many of the biggest stars of American rap and hip hop. The lawyer appears there arm in arm with Waka Flocka Flame, the members of the Migos group or even Yung Miami.

His success also allowed him to represent other figures of the African-American community such as basketball star Shaquille O’Neal or comedian Mike Epps.

Anti-Trump lawyer

In recent years, Drew Findling has moved beyond representing clients in court. He also began to invest more in the defense of minorities in the United States and the denunciation of inequality in justice, recalls the New York Times.

What to wonder if, in the end, the most incongruous in the team formed by Donald Trump and Drew Findling is not that the ex-president called on this lawyer, but that the latter agreed to defend him.

His Twitter account is full of attacks against the ex-president and ultra-conservative ideas. Drew Findling thus deplored the decision of the Supreme Court to reverse the constitutional protection of the right to abortion and promised to defend free of charge any woman accused of illegal abortion in Georgia.

The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children…. POTUS pathetic once again! —Drew Findling (@DrewFindling) August 4, 2018



He has repeatedly called Donald Trump “racist”, especially following the ex-president’s attacks on NBA star LeBron James in 2018. Drew Findling even called Donald Trump a “pathetic” president , recalls the Washington Post.

But that won’t stop him from defending it. “I may not agree politically with my clients, but that won’t stop me from fighting injustices,” he told the same source.

Several rappers interviewed by the New York Times in 2018 assured that Drew Findling had saved them from the clutches of justice at critical moments in their careers. “He’s simply the best lawyer there is,” said Offset, a member of the Migos group. Something to reassure Donald Trump, Drew Findling should do better than Bruce Castor who had embarrassed him on the first day of his impeachment trial