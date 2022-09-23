Donald Trump uses his social network to promote QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has used his particular social network called Truth Social to promote various insidious QAnon posts and speculations.

Likewise, the former president has echoed a video that begins with an image that shows a giant ‘Q’ on his face and a text that can be read “Information war. It is time to wake up”.

In addition, in the video you can see a succession of images of Trump on signs in which you can read a variety of texts that give free rein to the conspiracy theories that the tycoon and his people have been spreading, even before he was defeated in the 2020 presidential elections.

“I win. They know it, I know it, you know it.” says one of these texts about an image of Trump, which as a result of those claims ended up leading to the taking of the Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021.

In relation to that shameful episode in the recent history of the United States, there is another image in which it can be read that the “real insurrection” was “the traps that the Democrats made in 2020”.

“America First, Not Illegals, Refugees, and Foreign Workers,” It is another of the racist slanders promoted by Trump and among his QAnon acolytes, a movement that has the tycoon as its only champion.

Finally, the former president has not stopped there and has shared two other publications, one that reads “I believe that God can do it through him”, in clear reference to himself. And another with an image of Jesus and the text: “Jesus is the greatest. President Donald Trump is the second greatest.”

Book reveals Donald Trump is paid in gold bullion

In recent months, former United States President Donald Trump has been involved in scandals due to the raid on his Florida mansion, where FBI agents found classified documents that apparently did not have to be in the possession of an unknown person. was the head of state.

Although the judicial process continues, it is no secret to anyone that Trump is a real estate tycoon in the United States, in addition to the investments he makes in other companies. This has led him to accumulate a fortune close to 3 billion dollars, according to the magazine Forbes.

Curious facts about Trump’s business side have come to light. According to the book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of Americawritten by the journalist from New York Times Maggie Habermann, the businessman receives some payments from his business by means of gold bullion.

The book, which will be published at the beginning of October, recounts in one of its chapters how one of the tenants of the General Motors building in Manhattan (owned by the former president since 1998) sent him a box with a dozen gold bars to pay him the lease to Trump.

Haberman’s book recounts how the North American tycoon confessed to the employees who accompanied him that he did not know what to do with the gold bars. For that reason, Trump asked Matt Calamari, who would later become the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer, to bring the box of bullion to his residence in Trump Tower.

Finally, in the book, the renowned journalist refers to situations that have arisen for the former president on the business path. According to information obtained by the chain CNN, Donald Trump dared to threaten the owner of a magazine that would publish the increase in his wealth.

*With information from Europa Press.