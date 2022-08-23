Donald Trump would accumulate more than 300 classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence

Washington – Former President of the United States donald trump accumulated more than 300 classified documents in his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

As published on Monday by the newspaper, The US government has been gradually recovering those 300 documents in the last year and a half, that is, since Trump left the White House in January 2021.

In total, the 300 documents were returned to the Government in three deliveries. First, in January of this year, the National Archives of the United States, in charge of guarding historical material, managed to recover 150 classified documents from the former president’s residence.

The second batch of documents was delivered to the Department of Justice by Trump advisers in June and, thirdly, the FBI seized more classified files in the notorious search that it carried out this month in the former president’s mansion in Florida.

Until now, the exact volume of material that US security forces had been finding in Trump’s home was unknown.

The contents of the documents Trump took from the White House have not yet been released.

The Department of Justice has only made public some fragments of the search warrant with which the FBI inspected the former president’s mansion.

That order indicates that Trump and people around him could be committing crimes of obstruction of justice, destruction of documents and violation of the espionage law.