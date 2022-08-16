Donald Trump’s explanations are changing, something already known

“When I arrived, I was never informed of any such order, procedure or policy,” Bolton said, adding that he had never been told anything while he worked there, and had never heard of it afterwards. “If he said something like that, it would be something you would have to remember, so people would know he existed,” he said.

In addition, he noted, secure facilities for viewing sensitive material were built at Trump’s clubs in Florida and New Jersey, where he often spent weekends as president, meaning the documents would not need to be declassified. And if they were declassified, Bolton said, they would be considered subject to public records requests.

“When someone starts making up lies like this, it shows a real level of desperation,” he said.

The claim that the documents held at the Florida residence were declassified also weakens a claim made by one of Trump’s lawyers in June. In a written statement, the attorney’s team said that all material marked as classified and stored at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government.

Last week, Trump again accused the Justice Department of acting as a tool for his political opponents, a familiar strategy for a former president who, during his four years in office, repeatedly tried to politicize the department. Trump described the FBI as corrupt and suggested that agents had planted incriminating material at Mar-a-Lago during the search. He also demanded that they return documents that he claimed were protected by executive privilege.

Those politically motivated accusations prompted US Attorney General Merrick Garland to defend the office’s agents during brief remarks early last week. Trump’s unverified allegations also surfaced as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin warning of an increase in threats against federal law enforcement after the Mar-a-Lago search, including general calls. to a “civil war” or an “armed rebellion”.

