Donald Trump’s lawyers would try to obtain “sensitive” electoral data extracted from counting machines

Washington – The lawyers of the former president of the United States donald trump (2017 – 2021) tried to get hold of “sensitive” electoral data extracted from the vote counting machines after the 2020 elections, according to The Washington Post published on Monday.

The newspaper, which said it had access to documentation that would prove it, indicated that Trump’s lawyers directed a team of computer experts to copy sensitive data from electoral systems in key states such as Georgia, Nevada and Michigan.

The representatives of the exmandatario paid in advance to the computer scientists, in one of the cases, 26,000 dollars.

The Post recounts how the lawyer Sidney Powell sent a team to Michigan to copy election data from a rural county and the Detroit area; another lawyer did the same for Nevada, and on January 7, 2021 – just after the assault on the Capitol – they were sent to South Georgia.

This same Monday, it was learned that the one who was Trump’s personal lawyer, rudy giulianiis being investigated in the state of Georgia for his involvement in the former president’s attempts to invalidate the 2020 elections, in which he lost to the current president, Joe Biden.

Giuliani, whose conspiracy theories about alleged interference in favor of the Democrats in the elections have been the subject of the criminal investigation led by the Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis, will have to appear before a grand jury in the city of Atlanta.

Since last May, a special grand jury in Georgia has been examining whether the former president and others committed crimes in lobbying state politicians over the 2020 election results.

Also on Monday, a federal judge rejected the Republican senator’s attempt Lindsay Graham of not appearing before the special jury, so he will have to testify on August 23 to answer about two alleged phone calls he made to Georgia election officials.

In Georgia and other US states, special grand juries cannot issue criminal indictments, but they do have the power to subpoena witnesses and transfer documents in a secret process.

At the end of their mission, this type of jury – made up of between 16 and 23 people – issues a report with its conclusions and sometimes recommends one measure or another, but it is up to the prosecutors to decide whether to indict or not, something for which they would need to present evidence. to another grand jury.