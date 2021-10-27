Donald’s “truth”, a mockery- Corriere.it

“The Truthaaaaa”. Only Cesare Zavattini could best explain, with his crazy white shirt and that sensational title chosen for the only film of which he was the creator, the screenwriter, the director, the actor and even the author of the soundtrack, the Donald Trump’s decision to found his own social network calling it “Truth”.

A blatantly provocative choice, a planetary mockery that calls together all those to whom the truth itself, or at least the willing approximation to the truth sought by respectable people of all colors, does not matter a fig. Only “his” truth counts. Because yes, he too could put on a disproportionate white apron and even hold a megaphone like “Votantoniolatrippa!” and his faithful would go after him anyway.

It is no coincidence that in 2016, in a sort of sarcastic and bitter “homage” to the shameless electoral campaign of “The Donald”, the Oxford dictionary selected “Post-Truth” as word of the year, the dominant post-truth in a world “in which objective facts are less influential than appeals to emotions.” Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, shrugged: “Only 1% of what ends up on the net is fake.” Textual. And only too late would he have defended himself by saying that his Mephistophelic creature had been “used” by others and that he would have launched “a red stamp against fake news”.

What is certain is that, with the precedents of that campaign, everything is to be expected from the new social network. Do you remember? One day the news appeared on Anews24.org that Denzel Washington invited to vote Trump, another on WTOE 5News that Pope Francis sided with Donald, and the Denver Guardian online shot a headline on the apparent murder-suicide of an FBI agent “involved in the Hillary Clinton email scandal”: all sites soon after being swallowed up by the Web. No trace. Not to mention the fanfare against Hillary of the popular magazine “Globe” relaunched on the Web at full blast. Do you remember any covers? “Hillary’s gay love letters”, “Hillary’s gay love list”, “Hillary’s gay love scandal”, “Hillary caught taking bribes”, “Hillary, the real Russian spy”, ” Hillary confesses: yes, I’m an alcoholic! ‘ Crap. But what could a gas station attendant in Oregon or a sweet potato farmer in Mississippi know with all due respect?