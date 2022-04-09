Donaldson wins Yankees vs. red sox
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning as New York beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Friday night.
The last time the Yankees had left opponents on the field in a season opener was in 1957, when Yogi Berra scored the go-ahead run.
New York trailed 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got just one out. But he ended up defeating his bitter rivals.
Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single off Michael King, who eventually got the win. It was Bogaerts’ third hit of the game.
Venezuelan pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied the score in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier.
Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the center of the diamond off rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as an automatic runner at second base, scored in his New York debut.
For the Red Sox, Puerto Ricans Kiké Hernández 4-0 with a run scored, Christian Vázquez 3-1. Rafael Devers 4-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. Mexican Alex Verdugo 5-2 with an RBI.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Marwin González without an official turn but with a run scored. The Venezuelan Torres without an official turn but with a push.