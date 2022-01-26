donate 15 million for climate justice

Rihanna prepares for a hot Valentine’s Day

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally. Climate change has a greater impact on communities of color and island nations,” Rihanna said in a statement. The problem of inequality is the reason why the “Clara Lionel Foundation”, the NGO she founded in 2012 in memory of her grandparents, has decided to intervene in favor of climate resilience and climate justice.

There are 18 environmental organizations supported by Riri, active between the Caribbean and the United States. These include Climate Justice Alliance, Indigenous Environmental Network and Movement for Black Lives. Donations, in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, are aimed at women, LGBT communities, and leaders of color and indigenous peoples as their communities are the ones most at risk.

