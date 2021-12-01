donate bitcoin and cryptocurrencies | Umberto Veronesi Foundation

Frequent questions

Why cryptocurrencies “?

The emergence of cryptocurrencies is a reality that the Umberto Veronesi Foundation recognizes and welcomes in order to pursue its aim: to find new treatments and therapies to give hope for the future to children with cancer.

Can i donate cryptocurrencies? Can nonprofits accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

Yes. You can donate Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to the Umberto Veronesi Foundation using the form on this page. Your donation will be converted into US dollars so that it can be used to support the work of researchers engaged in the study and treatment of pediatric cancer.

How can I donate in cryptocurrencies?

You can donate from your wallet to hold cryptocurrencies, using the form on this page. The amount of your donation, converted into dollars, will help support research on pediatric cancer to give hope to many children with cancer.

What happens to my cryptocurrency once it is donated?

The cryptocurrency donated to the Umberto Veronesi Foundation is converted into US dollars and will help finance scientific research on pediatric cancer.

Can i donate cryptocurrencies anonymously?

Yes. However, if you provide your contact information, you allow The Giving Block to provide you with tax receipts. At least your e-mail address is required for tax receipts.

Will you accept other cryptocurrencies in the future?

As and when The Giving Block will accept other cryptocurrencies will be automatically added to the form.

Can I donate cryptocurrencies to the Umberto Veronesi Foundation from abroad?

Yes. Cryptocurrencies are a global payment network. Umberto Veronesi Foundation is able to accept donations from anywhere in the world.

Do you have any other questions?

Write an e-mail to amministrazione@fondazioneveronesi.it or call us at 02-76018187.