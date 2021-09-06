donate the vaccine to the needy

The American singer and actress Selena Gomez writes to the premier Mario Draghi. In a Twitter post the artist asks to donate the extra doses of vaccine anti-Covid in excess to the people who need it most. “Do you want to help end the pandemic once and for all? – reads – Join me and we ask world leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to donate their extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the people who need it most. Palazzo Chigi. Dragons Can we count on you? ». The pop star has also written to other prime ministers, from Spain’s Pedro Sánchez to France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Want to help end the pandemic once and for all? Join me and let’s ask world leaders like Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi to donate their extra COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people who need them most. @Palazzo_Chigi -can we count on you? #VaxLive – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 24, 2021

Many replies to the post directed to the government. Some in English, some in ‘Italian-English’ and some in Italian, tell you about the situation in Italy. “But we don’t have the vaccines,” reads. “What the hell are you saying, we are still vaccinating the over 70s, in fact we tell Biden to deliver them abroad,” reads another post. «Dear Selena bella heart di panna. We don’t even have for us and then you have the wrong president. The good and bono one no longer fits. Maybe try again next time and you will be more lucky. Your friend Miley Cyrus, she yes who knew how to throw wrecking balls to the right one. », Writes another user. Someone points out the reason for this tweet from Gomez. The singer in fact on May 8 will conduct an event, the ‘Vax Live’, a concert to bring the world together and ask for an equitable distribution of doses of vaccines all over the world, following the great benefit concerts in the history of music, from Live Aid from 1985 to Live 8 from 2005. Stars of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Foo Fighter will perform.

“Together, we will ask for a fair distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine for all and we will watch the performances of the biggest stars in the world”, reads the Instagram profile dedicated to the initiative. The initiative has the support of numerous political leaders around the world, from the President of the European Commission Ursula non der Leyen to the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, from the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to the Spanish one Pedro Sanchez.