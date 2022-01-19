donated teaching model to the degree course

LECCE – A symbolic gesture to underline the importance of collaboration. The Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the province of Lecce donated a model of the human skeleton to the University of Salento, intended to support the teaching activities of the students of the degree course in Medicine and Surgery. Launched this year in UniSalento and with “MedTec” orientation, the course is attended by about sixty students, some of whom have assembled the skeleton under the guidance of the teachers. The donation symbolically represents the start of a new phase of collaboration between the university and the professional order.

“We want to undertake a more incisive and structured collaboration path with the Order of Doctors – whose proximity was fundamental for the start of the degree course in Medicine”, underlines the rector Fabio Pollice, “A collaboration that can effectively contribute to making our degree program an excellence, to developing an integrated didactic project in which technical-scientific skills, human sensitivity and professional ethics are combined. One of the first steps is the creation of a state-of-the-art medical simulation center, essential for student exercises. For its realization, collaboration with companies and institutions operating in the area will be fundamental. It is significant that the first donation comes from the Order of Doctors. And it is precisely from the collaboration with the Order that a very important initiative was born: to offer students, in parallel with the training course, periods of coaching for general practitioners. An initiative that we plan to launch next semester.

“This didactic skeleton is certainly a symbolic gift, but a highly significant symbol: the skeleton represents the structure of the human being, his essence”, he said. Donato De Giorgi, president of the Order of Doctors of Lecce, during the meeting in the Rectorate for the formal delivery of the model, “what supports it and what remains over the centuries, well beyond physical death, as archaeological research shows. The Order thus reaffirms its closeness to the University of Salento, and fully embraces the line drawn by the Rector, whose enthusiasm and planning are fundamental for the future of the degree course in Medicine. The Order works alongside UniSalento to achieve the goal of excellent training for our future medical colleagues “.