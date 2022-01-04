donates 70% of the “Matrix” fees to research …

by Lucia Lapi

The actor Keanu Reeves he is known for his generosity, which has seen him star in several good deeds on various occasions. Now according to UK digital publisher LadBible, the 57-year-old Canadian actor he donated 70% of his earnings obtained from ‘The Matrix’, about 31.5 million dollars, for fund research on leukemia. Behind this gesture there is also a personal reason for Reeves: in 1991, during the filming of the first “Matrix”, to Kim, sister now the actor’s 55-year-old, he was diagnosed with leukemia which he battled for nearly a decade. Despite his sister’s recovery, Keanu Reeves did not abandon the cause and in 2009 revealed that he has his own private foundation that helps pediatric hospitals and cancer research.

“I have a private foundation that has been running for five or six years and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research – the actor’s words -: I don’t like associating my name with the foundation, I just let it do what it does. “.

The younger sister Kim, in fact, in fact, he has been fighting the disease for over 10 years when she was still very young (she was just over 25, in 1991), with Reeves always by her side to take care of her, not only emotionally but also economically. To pay for her over 5 million treatment, he sold his home and moved in, continuing to support the cause with a foundation created for her and intended to help two children’s hospitals. His commitment to children was implemented during the pandemic: in 2020 he auctioned a virtual 15-minute appointment for Camp Rainbow Gold, an association that helps young cancer patients (it seems to have collected more than 19 thousand dollars).

In the two sequels to “Matrix” the unforgettable interpreter of Siddhartha in the film “Little Buddha“Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, he donated most of the compensation to the special effects and costume departments and in the last “John Wick” gave a Rolex Submarine worth around € 10,000 to each of the four doubles. He never shrank from recognizing their crucial contribution to workers. He had already done something similar when, also in 1999, he gave the twelve stunts of “The Matrix” one Harley Davidson.

It is not about occasional charity, but a constant attention to those around him, whether it is a woman in the subway to whom she gives way (there is also a video that proves it) or a very young Drew Barrymore to whom at 16 he gave a ride on his motorcycle knowing that the girl considered him an idol.

The stories of his kindness multiply. Eg Olivia Spencer, when she was still a half unknown far from the Academy Award, she recalled that her car broke down in Beverly Hills in the middle of the road towards an audition. Desperate and embarrassed, she didn’t know what to do: the only person who stopped to help her was Keeves. He got off the bike and pushed the car.

In 2019, while on board a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles that – due to a passenger’s health problems, he had to do a emergency landing – the actor has decided to rent a bus to take the others to their destination as well, instead of taking a limo all to himself.

This purity of heart comes from great sufferings, from the many losses suffered in life, which have not hardened him but made him more human.

The events that characterized its existence were often marked by misfortunes.

In 1993, Keanu Reeves lost his best friend, River Phoenix, found dead of an overdose at the exit of the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard.

In December 1999, the little girl waiting for her girlfriend – assistant director David Lynch, Jennifer Syme – was born lifeless a few days before the date of delivery: she should have called herself, Ava Archer.

On the night of April 2, 2001, while returning from a party given by Marylin Manson, Jennifer was killed in a car accident. The Jeep Cherokee in which he was traveling crashed into a tree: the woman had a deadly mix of antidepressants and anesthetics in her body. Her mortal remains are interred alongside those of her little daughter in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

As if that weren’t enough, her actor sister Kim, to which he is very attached, he fought for a long time against leukemia: and this was the motivation that prompted him to further finance the research with a new donation.