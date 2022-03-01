Donating data for research could be the future of digital medicine

Related news

Experts in digitized medicine stress the importance of data to make treatments more precise and call for a personal information donation model by patients to develop research.

Mapfre has held an event within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in which several experts have discussed what the future of digital health will be like in Europe.

During his speech, Luis Martín, CEO of CancerAppy, explained that his platform has information as its main core, since it tries to reproduce the work of a scientist in a laboratory in a computational way.

However, Martín lamented that, despite the fact that his methodology “is valid for everything”, They don’t have enough data.

The manager has pointed out that the difficulty in accessing them is determined by the legislation surrounding them, especially in Europe. Thus, he has specified that many times “it is easier to get American data” than European. “We need a strong change”, she has affirmed.

In this sense, he explained that one of the solutions that could be carried out to put an end to this problem could be the promotion of the donation of data by users for research purposes in the same way that it is done with the organs.

The CEO of CancerAppy has explained that the accumulation of such information could lead to more precise medicine.

In his turn, Miguel A. Bru, vice president of business development at Made of Genes, agreed with him and highlighted the importance of data accumulation, for the “search for answers”.

Bru has pointed out that part of the path to this scenario is determined by the user empowerment to own their own documentation and decide how you want to use it.

Asked how such sensitive information could be processed without violating people’s privacy, the director of Made of Genes explained that it is important “to put three issues on the table: legislation, technology and ethics”.

Thus, it has specified that, as long as the user is informed of the purpose of using their data, “there should be no problem”.

The great revolution in health will be interoperability

In addition, both experts have agreed during their interventions in the paper that one of the fundamental problems when using data today is interoperability.

In fact, according to Martín, 80% of working time in his company is dedicated to structuring them, something he considers “very tedious”.

Bru has affirmed that it is “an endemic problem of the system”, since he does not find it reasonable for a company to invest so much effort in standardizing information, something that he has indicated that his firm also experiences.

“We work with almost all diagnostic laboratories in Spain and each one has a different system,” he explained, noting that the “great revolution in health” will be determined by interoperability.

Towards a maturity model

On the other hand, Pedro Díaz-Juste, Director of Digital Health at Mapfre, has spoken about whether the telemedicine model implemented as a result of the pandemic is going to be something that will remain in society in the coming years.

Díaz-Juste has pointed out that this system evolved from a residual penetration before the pandemic to another close to 100% during the nearly four months in which the confinement occurred and, subsequently, to a decline due to the reactivation of services. face-to-face

The person in charge of digital health at Mapfre has pointed out that, despite the decrease in levels, user satisfaction levels are above 95%, something that has helped to maintain this system to a great extent.

“People have learned that telemedicine can be very useful and important for certain cases”, he pointed out. “We are moving towards a maturity model.”

In addition, he recalled that digital medicine not only has to do with remote care, but with all the services around such as the electronic prescription, tools that have emerged based on new health needs.

In this sense, Nicolas Monsarrat, director of digital health in Europe at Accenture, has provided some data that demonstrates the evolution of this sector.

Specifically, he explained that the forecast for investment in digital health has gone from 106,000 million dollars (around 94,000 million euros at current exchange rates) in 2019 globally to 504,000 million dollars (449,000 million euros) by 2025, what it means an increase of 29.6%.

The head of digital health at Accenture has specified that this market faces challenges and demands as a whole, for example, the different regulations or adoption of digital systems, but it also shares certain similarities such as the entry of new models, reductions in cost and quality improvements.

