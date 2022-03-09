Donations to Ukraine: the video game industry turns to those affected by the war

FS GAMER Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11:03



Numerous video game developers have joined forces for the benefit of the victims of the war in Ukraine. For this purpose, they market a package with nearly a thousand titles (valued at 6,500 dollars), with a minimum donation of 10 dollars and for the next eight days.

The description of the campaign reads thus: “Ukraine is under attack. As developers we intend to create new worlds, not destroy the one we have. That is why we have come together to put together this charitable package to help Ukrainians survive and get back on their feet once the war is over.”

Available on itch.io, the ‘bundle’ also includes comics, books, board games, soundtracks and other content by 700 creators. All proceeds will go 50% to two charities: International Medical Corps and Voices of Children.

Among the games included (in direct download format) we find some as renowned as Celeste, TowerFall, Baba is You, Wandersong, Skatebirds, Mortician’s Tale, CrossCode or A Short Hike.

At the time of writing these lines, the campaign exceeds 2.3 million dollars raised at the hands of 158,000 users, having set its goal at 4 million dollars.