“Done the homework to join the EU but it will not be a matter of life or death” – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

At Palazzo Chigi the meeting with Mario Draghi to whom he presented the problem of pensions for his fellow citizens: “Thirty years ago we arrived on the Italian coasts like aliens, today we are fully integrated”.

More than a former basketball player, Edi Rama yesterday looked like a marathon runner. Arrived for 24 hours in the capital, together with half the Albanian government, the premier started the day at Palazzo Chigi where he had the “privilege” of meeting his counterpart Mario Draghi, “A character – he says – who came out of the best pages of the political history of Europe”, to then conclude with the meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee between Italy and Albania, which was also attended by the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Yet when he sits on the sofa of the Hotel Splendide Royal for an interview with the

Corriere della Sera

seems to reveal a shadow of disappointment over the negotiations for Albania’s entry into the European Union: “It is a difficult moment – he explains -, the refugee crisis of 2015 unleashed populist waves and the first victim is the process of enlargement of the Union. Fear is never a good counselor. We have done our homework. Now the start of the negotiations depends on Bulgaria and on the effectiveness of the internal thrust of the other countries. But it is not a question of life or death. The reforms are made because they are necessary for Albania, to build modern Albania ».

Once you arrived in Italy you said: “I’m coming to my other house”. What are the prospects for cooperation between Italy and Albania?

«Thirty years ago we arrived on the Italian coasts with boats like aliens, since then the change has been incredible, today the Albanians are fully integrated in Italy and we have many Italian companies in Albania. However, we must accelerate on pensions for the many Albanians who have worked for years and pay contributions to the Italian treasury. I talked to Draghi about it. I understand the caution on the Italian side, because it is also a process that would be finalized with a certain cost but it is an inevitable outcome because all these people cannot be denied the right to have a pension ».

Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia. How are relations with neighboring countries?

«Our relations have never been better, certainly there remain problems such as Serbia’s recognition of Kosovo but I think there is the possibility of building a common path. Then it depends on us if we succeed or if we want to fall into the traps of the past ».



Will you be able to carry out the Open Balkan initiative, i.e. the creation of a mini Schengen zone between Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and maybe Montenegro?



“We are working on it but, as I said, it depends only on us”.

You are an advocate of the regulation of the use of social media but does this not undermine freedom of expression?

“A regularization is necessary, just look at how they have influenced in recent years, it is not the democracies that are strengthened but the autocratic regimes, imagine what Nazi propaganda would do today if it had social media. All this anonymity in the name of freedom of expression is not healthy because it then drags you into the mud ».

In March 2020, when the pandemic was raging here, you sent a team of doctors and nurses to Italy, this year you opened the doors to Afghan refugees. You are a generous country.

“The truth is that we have a memory that we preserve because we are not rich enough. Italy has done so much for us that two lives would not be enough to be able to thank, those few doctors have not changed the course of the war against Covid-19 but they have been able to show that we also live your pains. As for the Afghans we are members of NATO and it was the least we could do for people who believed in us and worked for us. Furthermore, we have an ancient tradition of hospitality, we are the only country in Europe that has had more Jews after the Second World War, we have never handed any Jews over to the Nazis ».

Do you have a very strong relationship with the United States, yet Europe comes first?



“Our alliance with America is founded on history, for us the United States was first the incarnation of evil, then we became lovers of it but Europe is a different thing, it is our destiny”.

How is the fight against corruption, which is considered one of the main problems in your country, progressing?



“The fight against corruption goes hand in hand with modernization, the more you are able to modernize the more you are able to contain it. We have made important progress but it is not all positive, there are still problems for sure, there are obstacles. I’m used to seeing the glass half full ».

The premier stands up, they are waiting for him at the Farnesina. His imposing stature, more than two meters high, fills the room of the hotel where the interview took place. Introverted, of few words, Rama, who is 57 years old, loves, when he can, to take refuge in painting: “I usually paint in my office – he says -, it is an activity that goes in parallel with my work, like the shadow that accompanies you when you walk ».