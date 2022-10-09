Donegal explosion: 5-year-old girl and two teenagers among 10 victims

All 10 people who died in a petrol station explosion in Ireland have been identified, including a five-year-old girl and two teenagers.

The “tragic accident” occurred at the Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough, Donegal, on Friday, said police, who are still investigating the deadly explosion.

On Sunday, police identified the victims as James O’Flaherty, 48; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13; Hugh Kelly, 59; Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5; and Leona Harper, 14.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, just five years old, was the youngest victim of the explosion (PA)

Leona Harper, 14, local rugby player (PA)

Apparently Shauna, who is said to have just started school, had gone to the store with her father to buy a birthday cake for her mother, when they both died.

A man in his twenties remains in serious condition at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin. Seven other victims continue to receive treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital, in stable condition.

Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, almost £180,000 (US$199,557) has been donated to help the victims of the disaster. Gerard McFadden, who lives in Australia but is originally from Creeslough, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the victims and their families.

Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son, James Monaghan, were also killed in the blast. (PA)

Jessica Gallagher, 24, another victim of the crash (PA)

“I would like to raise as much money as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured in these difficult times ahead,” he wrote. “Thoughts and prayers are with the families and the entire community.”

From Monday, people will be able to donate to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at almost 1,000 post offices in Ireland, Irish postal service An Post announced.

Robert Garwe, age 5, Shauna’s father (PA)

Martina Martin was identified as one of the 10 fatalities (PA)

The funds will be channeled through the Irish Red Cross to provide aid to those bereaved, injured or made homeless by the blast, it said.

The company said in a statement: “An Post’s board, management and staff across Ireland send their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the Creeslough tragedy, to those injured , the Postmaster and Post Office staff, and the entire Creeslough community.

Martin McGill, 49, one of the victims (PA)

“An Post will be accepting donations for a Creeslough Special Community Support Fund at all of its 920 post offices across the country starting this Monday, October 10.

“All cash and debit card donations will be channeled through the Irish Red Cross to provide practical support and services to all those who have suffered a loss, been injured or made homeless by Friday’s tragedy. There will be no charge to pay for making donations.

“An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with state service providers and local groups to ensure everyone who needs it is supported in the coming weeks and months.”

Hugh Kelly, 59, another victim (PA)

Jame O’Flaherty, 48, was also killed in the incident. (PA)

The entire nation is in mourning and is “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday night.

Martin thanked the emergency services for their “extraordinary” work. “It’s a tight-knit community and our hearts go out to them,” he added.

Emergency services have been on the scene since Friday. (PA)

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill also visited Creeslough on Saturday night, as did the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Raphoe Bishop Alan McGuckian said the people of Creeslough are “living through a nightmare of shock and horror”.

On Sunday, he told his congregation: “Over the last few days, as people have gathered in groups to talk about what has happened here these last few days, the one word that stands out to me in relation to the explosion is something someone said. .

The tragedy devastated the close-knit community (AFP via Getty)

“It’s so random, he said. And what he meant was that anyone could have gotten caught up in it. [el accidente]. There is something deeply shocking and disturbing about what life throws at us.

“We ask why it had to happen here, to this person, to that person; Why did they have to be there at this horrible time?

“The bereaved and the injured have to bear the terrible insecurity of that question. Others of us could easily have a certain sense of guilt.

“Why was it they and not me who were hit by the randomness of this tragedy? There is fundamentally a terrible realization that we are not masters of our own destiny.

“We are very fragile, all of us, fragile and vulnerable.”