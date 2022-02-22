Donetsk and Luhansk: what does it mean that Russia recognizes the independence of these rebel republics of Ukraine

Pro-Russian militiamen in Donetsk

More is known about his past than his present. But even less is known about what the nearest future may bring them.

Donetsk and Luhansktwo cities in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine whose territory has been seized by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, are experiencing moments of unusual uncertainty.

They have been for eight years the battlefield of a war that has left, according to estimates, more than 14,000 dead and are now the potential scene of what Western experts and politicians fear could be “the largest armed conflagration in Europe since 1945”.

And it is that this Monday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putindecided to recognize the two Ukrainian territories as “independent republics”which served as a preliminary step to send Russian troops on a “pacification mission” to the regions.

