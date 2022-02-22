Donetsk and Luhansk: what does it mean that Russia recognizes the independence of these rebel republics of Ukraine

Drafting

More is known about his past than his present. But even less is known about what the nearest future may bring them.

Donetsk and Luhansktwo cities in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine whose territory has been seized by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, are experiencing moments of unusual uncertainty.

They have been for eight years the battlefield of a war that has left, according to estimates, more than 14,000 dead and are now the potential scene of what Western experts and politicians fear could be “the largest armed conflagration in Europe since 1945”.

And it is that this Monday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putindecided to recognize the two Ukrainian territories as “independent republics”which served as a preliminary step to send Russian troops on a “pacification mission” to the regions.

Technically, the Russian military now has the green light to enter a disputed area that the international community recognizes as part of Ukraine.

And Kiev, for its part, will be faced with the dilemma of how to respond to the advance of troops from the neighboring country in the face of what it considers part of its territory.

Ukraine “is not afraid of anything or anyone,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, asking for “clear support” from his Western allies in the face of Moscow’s advance.

The President of Ukraine accused Russia of intentionally violating his country’s sovereignty.

Since 2019, the Kremlin has issued a large number of passports to people living in Donetsk and Luhansk and experts had pointed out that by now being recognized as independent, Russia could send troops to eastern Ukraine. under the pretext of protecting its own citizens.

Western powers fear that Putin’s recognition of rebel areas will open the way for Russian troops to officially enter eastern Ukraine.

According to the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent, James Landale, the recognition is a critical moment for the crisis in Ukraine, surrounded for weeks by some 150,000 soldiers and heavy artillery From Russia.

“The recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk ends the Minsk Agreement. It potentially paves the way for Russian forces to enter Donbas,” Landale said.

The Minsk Agreements between Ukraine and Russia outlined a plan on how to end the conflict between separatist forces backed by Ukraine and Russia in Donbas.

However, Russian and separatist troops in practice control only a third of the regions located in the area, so it is unknown whether the recognition will mean that Russia will also consider the territory now controlled by Ukraine to be part of them.

image source, Reuters Caption, Pro-Russian activists welcomed Moscow’s decision to recognize Donetsk’s sovereignty.

But what is known about these regions?

Towards the Russian orbit

What were cities visited by international tourism (and even some like Donetsk, the scene of European soccer championships) have become since 2014 two of the most (militarily) impenetrable territories in the world.

It was in that year when pro-Russian separatists occupied those regions and unilaterally proclaimed their independence after the fall of the then government, an ally of the Kremlin, after massive protests that took the capital and then spread to several regions.

Both regions are located in the so-called “rust belt” Ukraine, as an area rich in minerals, mainly steel, and both are testimony to the Soviet past and the divisions it left behind.

They are located in a basin on the border with Russia, on the northern shore of the Black Sea, home to vast coal reserves, and because of their geographical location, they constitute a natural access route to crimeathe Ukrainian peninsula annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The several years of conflict have wreaked havoc in various parts of Luhansk.

Donetsk was called Stalino, in honor of Stalin, until the fall of the Soviet Union and is currently the main city of the mining region of the donbas. Its population is believed to be 2 million.

While Luhansk, formerly called Voroshilovgrad, although slightly smaller, is also an industrial city with a population of 1.5 million.

Much of their population they speak Russiansince, in addition to the border connection with Russia, many Soviet workers were sent to work there during World War II.

In fact, the fact that the population is Russian-speaking has been one of the Kremlin’s traditional arguments to justify supporting the insurgents.

After the 2014 conflict, both carried out a referendum to secede from Ukraine, which was recognized by Russia, but not by the international community.

Since then, each one has its own self-appointed presidentsboth allies of the Moscow government.

Denis Pushilin, elected in 2018, is the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, while Leonid Pasechnik is the leader of the breakaway Luhansk region.

image source, EPA Caption, Pasechnik (left) and Pushilin (centre) appeared before Putin in Moscow.

Western intelligence reports indicate that the members of the self-proclaimed republics are mostly Russian intelligence agents and they assure that the Kremlin offers them military support, although Moscow has rejected said accusation.

isolated areas

Access to the press is restricted in both regions, as well as to people who do not have special permits or passports.

There used to be sleeper trains between the central station of Ukraine’s capital Kiev and Donetsk and Luhansk, but the journey can now only be made by an unmarked minibus that takes almost 27 hours to complete the route.

That is if you have special permission, otherwise you can only access through Russia.

The vehicles have special plates that are only recognized by these regions and by Moscow.

Just 10 years ago, Donetsk, for example, was a key venue for Euro 2012 in Ukraine and Poland.

On the occasion of the preparation for the tournament, the city saw a major reconstruction. A new airport was erected, roads were repaired, and gleaming hotels opened their doors.

During Euro 2012, the city was packed with English, French, Spanish and Portuguese fans.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Donetsk was one of the venues for Euro 2012.

Now, in early 2022, locals who have spoken to the BBC have recounted that it is almost impossible to recognize.

In both cities there are streets full of deserted apartment buildings, some visibly damaged by shells and bullets.

A curfew Night is in force between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and there are stories of people arrested at night just for going out to take out the garbage.

Since last week, local authorities have announced a mass evacuation to Russia and on trains and buses thousands of people have been displaced across the border.

For many there, it is clear that, if Russian troops finally arrive and a full-scale war begins, these cities that have lived at the foot of the canyon since 2014 will be a target crossed by bullets.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In Luhansk there have been explosions in the city center.