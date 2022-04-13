Donetsk militias seize port of Mariupol on the Sea of ​​Azov | News

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, announced Monday that pro-Russian forces had taken full control of the port of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, on the Azov Sea coast.

Pushilin said in a televised interview, “Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is now under our control,” which follows earlier statements by the official representative of the Donetsk People’s Militia, Eduard Basurin.

Basurin explained that a total of 47 sailors from three ships were evacuated from the territory of the Mariupol port: “The evacuation was carried out from three ships, 47 people. Team members. The rest not yet.”

He also announced that the Ukrainian military had been evicted from the residential area of ​​the city: “there were individual foci in the form of snipers or soldiers.”

Basurin noted that the main resistance of the Ukrainian militants is concentrated in the territory of the Mariupol factories and explained that they will now focus on the destruction of artillery weapons.

Hours earlier, from the separatist republics, they had called to “intensify the march of the liberation operation” of Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine.

He explained this need with the “complex situation of people”, as well as with the “provocative actions of the kyiv regime”, which he blamed for last Friday’s missile attack against the Kramatorsk railway station, a city controlled by Ukraine, in which 57 people died, according to the latest data.

In relation to the situation in Mariupol, in the south of the Donetsk region, where fierce fighting has been going on for several weeks, Pushilin pointed out that “several thousand” of Ukrainian nationalists remain in the area of ​​the Azovstal steelworks, in the suburbs of the city.

Control of the city and port of Mariupol would allow Russia to control the entire coast of the Sea of ​​Azov towards the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula towards the port of Odessa.